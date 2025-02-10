"I died a little" - Serena Williams drops first reaction after breaking the internet with crip walk at Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams lit up the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show with some fancy footwork, as she did the Crip Walk while dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win the NFL Super Bowl crown.

Williams, among the greatest tennis players of all time and a 23-time Grand Slam champion, was dressed in a blue shirt and skirt with a white tank top. She grooved to Lamar’s widely popular song, known to be a diss song aimed at rapper Drake.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Williams’ incredible version of the Crip Walk - a dance move that originated in the 1970s and involves sharp footwork - took the internet by storm. The NFL shared a brief snippet of Serena Williams’ performance on social media and the numbers are off the charts.

Within two hours of posting, the video racked up over 5.2 million views, 283,000 likes, and over 3000 comments on Instagram and was shared nearly 50,000 times. On X as well, the post had 2.3 million views, 44,000 likes, over 10,000 retweets and 800+ comments.

Here is the video:

Williams also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her preparing dance moves, ahead of her electrifying half-time show performance and captioned the post.

“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿”

Expand Tweet

Alongside Williams, Lamar was also joined on stage by American singer-songwriter SZA and renowned actor Samuel L. Jackson. Other celebrities were also in the stands including Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Adam Sandler.

“I did not Crip Walk like that at Wimbledon!” says Serena Williams

Serena Williams performs at the NFL Halftime Show. Source: Getty

This isn’t the first time Serena Williams has done the Crip Walk. She famously did it after beating Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon to win the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Shortly after her stunning performance at the NFL Halftime Show, a hyped-up Williams shared another video on social media clarifying that she did “not Crip Walk like that at Wimbledon.” She said:

"Man, I did not Crip Walk like that at Wimbledon. I would have been fined"

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the evening, Williams also had a run at the playing field and quipped she would "cover the field in 60 seconds." She began with a light jog and then broke into a sprint, as she was cheered on by fans.

Serena Williams, who is the only player to achieve a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles, is married to Reddit's co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. The duo have two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas