WATCH: Serena Williams joins Kendrick Lamar on stage at Super Bowl halftime show, shows off her dance moves to Drake diss track

In an unexpected and electrifying moment, Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar on stage for his highly anticipated halftime show at the 2025 Super Bowl. The 23-time Grand Slam champion thrilled the packed audience with her dance moves as Lamar performed his hit track.

Just days after picking up the coveted Song of the Year and Record of the Year Grammys for his track 'Not Like Us,' Kendrick Lamar took the field for his much-awaited halftime show amid the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles' thrilling clash.

Lamar captivated the audience with his performance of popular songs like 'DNA' and 'Euphoria' and brought out SZA to join him to sing 'Luther' and 'All the Stars.' However, the standout moment arrived when the rapper performed 'Not Like Us,' his explosive diss track aimed at Drake.

Kendrick Lamar even invited Serena Williams on stage for the segment after warning Drake that he "better not speak on Serena" in the track. The former World No. 1 confidently crip walked as Lamar delivered his riveting performance.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has previously lent her allegiance to Lamar in his rap feud with Drake. While hosting the 2024 ESPYs, Williams humorously asserted that no one should dare to pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar while taking a dig at Drake.

"And if I've learned anything this year, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him, seats taken," Serena Williams said.

