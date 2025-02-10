Serena Williams has sent a heartwarming message to Taylor Swift after the singer was subjected to loud boos at the 2025 Super Bowl. Swift is in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs aim to win their third consecutive NFL championship.

Williams recently arrived in New Orleans with her family for the Super Bowl. The 23-time Grand Slam champion embarked on a fun outing with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia to enjoy beignets before heading to the Superdome for the highly anticipated clash between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While at the game, Serena Williams witnessed the moment Taylor Swift appeared on the big screen, only to be met with deafening boos from the packed crowd. The pop icon, who is estimated to be worth $1.6 billion according to Forbes, looked taken aback at the overwhelmingly negative reaction.

The former World No. 1 promptly sent a supportive message to Swift, expressing her love for the singer and urging her not to pay any attention to the boos.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!," Williams posted on X.

Serena Williams' support for Taylor Swift comes as no surprise, since the former World No. 1 has often displayed her admiration for the popstar. The 43-year-old excitedly attended Swift's Eras Tour concert last year, alongside her husband and daughter.

Williams proudly embraced her 'Swiftie' side and shared glimpses of herself enjoying her time at the concert by enthusiastically singing and dancing along.

"Oh just a casual Swifty over here (maybe not so casual)," she captioned her Instagram post.

Alexis Ohanian also penned a heartwarming message after the "fantastic performance," expressing his gratitude to Taylor Swift for making Olympia's first concert "very hard to top."

Serena Williams torn over which team to support at 'wild' Super Bowl 2025

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

While enjoying the thrilling contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Serena Williams admitted to being unsure of which team to root for during the "wild" Super Bowl.

"This superbowl is wild not sure who to root for??" she wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is a minority owner in the Miami Dolphins alongside her sister Venus Williams, instead chose to show her support for her own team.

@serenawilliams' Instagram story

While she may be torn over which team to cheer for, Williams will undoubtedly be looking forward to enjoying Kendrick Lamar's much-awaited half-time show at the 2025 Super Bowl, having often shown her support for the rapper.

