T-Pain reacts to Kendrick Lamar's performance saying it "may have been the most simple Halftime show" he had ever seen

On Tuesday, February 11, T-Pain uploaded a video clip of himself watching Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime show.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As Lamar's performance ended, the Blame It rapper gave his review of the performance, saying:

"That was incredible... that may have been the most simple Halftime show I've ever seen. Not that it wasn't... it was great, it was good! But for some reason, oh my God, it was impactful as sh*t. He didn't really do sh*t, and he f**king didn't need to, that's the crazy part. Especially when you got smashes. He got smash album cuts, which is f**king crazy."

Continuing to talk about how T-Pain now believed he could perform at Super Bowl someday, too. He added:

"A lot of people last night in New Orleans was asking me, 'Would you ever perform at the Super Bowl?' I was like, 'No, I'd never be able to come up with a good enough show for Super Bowl', and I see that and it is like, maybe I can."

His tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 3 million views, 156K likes, and 13K retweets within hours of its uploads. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"We NEED a TPain halftime show."

Expand Tweet

Some netizens claimed that T-Pain was "definitely qualified" to do a Super Bowl Halftime show.

"Tallahassee P, you are definitely qualified to do a halftime show and that would be awesome if you did! Gotta start the show with All the Above!" - commented an X user.

"Pain underestimate who he is and it’s annoying as hell" - added another.

"You could absolutely do the SB! Your feature game would be bananas on there..." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that while Kendrick Lamar's show wasn't "flashy" enough, it did send a message.

"I think the main problem was it wasn’t “flashy” but man got a message across" - replied a fourth user.

"I’m a rap fan first it’s the best half time show I’ve seen" - posted a fifth one.

"Too bad white folks don’t know or care why Kendrick is popular" - commented a sixth netizen.

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance built the set for Not Like Us

Expand Tweet

According to a BBC article published on February 10, Kendrick Lamar's entire Halftime set appeared to swiftly build to the performance of Not Like Us, which was placed at the 10th position on his setlist - the second last song he performed at New Orleans' Caesar's Super Dome.

A couple of minutes into the Halftime show, the Money Trees rapper said:

"I want to play their favorite song... but you know they love to sue."

K-Dot kept the audience wondering whether or not he was going to perform Not Like Us in the stadium - and whether he could even play it from a legal perspective.

However, towards the end of his set, Lamar finally did. The Count Me Out rapper self-censored "p*dophile" from the song's lyrics, and when he sang, "Tryin' to strike a chord and it's probably A minor," the entire stadium sang alongside him. He also had a large pendant of the lowercase "a" hung around his neck as a reference to the controversial phrase from the song.

Furthermore, Kendrick Lamar also brought out the tennis icon, Serena Williams, who crip walked on the song's hook. Serena's appearance made headlines because of the rumors about Drizzy and her having dated in the past. While neither of them ever confirmed the news publicly, the God's Plan rapper has indirectly mentioned the tennis star in many of his songs.

Besides Williams, Kendrick Lamar also brought out his collaborator, SZA, with whom he performed two songs - All The Stars and Luther. For the final song of his set, the GNX rapper invited the producer behind Not Like Us - Mustard - to join him for Tv Off.

While Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday, his rival, Drake was in Melbourne, performing at the Rod Laver Arena as part of his Anita Max Win Tour. Per BBC, Drizzy also dished out cash to multiple fans at the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback