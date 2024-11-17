T-Pain, who is recognized for his legendary collaborations, released yet another collaboration earlier this month; not with a rapper or singer, but the Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg. On November 14, Zuckerberg shared their collaboration—the acoustic version of Lil John and East Side Boyz's 2002 hit song, Get Low. The Meta founder wanted to dedicate the song to his wife, Priscilla Chan, on their anniversary.

In his Instagram post, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Get Low was playing at the college party where he first met Priscilla, which led to the yearly tradition of them listening to it on their "dating anniversary."

In light of T-Pain's most unexpected collaboration, here's a look at the rapper's best collaborations through the years.

Disclaimer: The items on this list are not arranged in any particular order and are purely based on the opinion of the writer.

Trending

5 Best T-Pain collaborations, explored

1) Kiss Kiss - A Chris Brown song (2007)

Chris Brown's Kiss Kiss, which featured T-Pain, was released on September 10, 2007, as part of his sophomore studio album, Exclusive. Centered around the idea of getting a woman's attention, the song talked about romantic pursuits.

Kiss Kiss became an immediate success, peaking atop the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in its seventh week, and occupying the spot for the next three consecutive weeks. Besides giving his vocals, the 40-year-old was also involved in the songwriting and production of the track.

2) Low - Flo Rida ft. T-Pain (2008)

2024 Summer Night Concerts: Flo Rida performs at Pacific Coliseum (Image via Getty)

On October 9, 2007, Flo Rida dropped Low, the debut single from his first album, Mail on Sunday. T-Pain's stylistic effects were prominent in this track, with the answer and call chorus verses and the heavy reliance on synthesizers.

Low became a massive global success, spending over 40 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and 10 weeks as number 1. In 2008, it became the longest-running number-one track on the chart and was also named third on Billboard's 100 Songs of the Decade.

3) Good Life - A Kanye West song (2007)

Marking the first collaboration between Kanye West and T-Pain, Good Life was a track that saw both rappers celebrating their success. This feel-good track was released on October 2, 2007, as part of Ye's third studio album titled Graduation.

The Bartender rapper first thought of the song's concept while dining out with West, where he also came up with several hooks used in it.

Good Life was both a commercial and a critical success, winning the Best Collaboration award at the Grammys and Best Rap Song award at the BET. Its music video was also awarded the Best Hip Hop award at the latter event.

It peaked on Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 7.

4) Blame It - A Jamie Foxx song (2009)

Jamie Foxx attends British Vogue And Tiffany & Co.'s Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel's (Image via Getty)

Belonging to Jamie Foxx's third studio album titled Intuition, Blame It was released on January 26, 2009. The song witnessed Foxx borrowing T-Pain's auto-tune capabilities.

The track secured No. 2 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the most successful single from Jamie's album. The track was also performed by Foxx and the Bag of Money rapper at the 52nd Grammys in 2010, winning an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

5) U and Dat - A E-40 song (2006)

A popular party anthem of 2006, U and Dat was released on May 2 and belonged to E-40's ninth studio album, My Ghetto Report Card. It was also a signature track that made T-Pain popular as a hook singer in rap songs. Kandi Girl featured in the track alongside T-Pain.

U and Dat occupied No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and remains E-40's best-charting single as a lead artist to date. It was also featured in an ad commercial for Amp'd Mobile.

Get Low's cover was released on YouTube on November 14 and has since received 32K views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback