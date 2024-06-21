Who is E-40? Rapper feels "honored" to have narrated Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show

Rapper E-40 expressed deep honor and pride in being chosen to narrate Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated show. On June 20, 2024, he thanked Lamar in an Instagram post for inviting him to narrate the Pop Out show. In the caption, the rapper wrote:

"I feel honored to be considered for moments like this, as sometimes The West Coast is overlooked. But not tonight."

The Pop Out — Ken and Friends, Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert, kicked off on June 19, 2025, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., better known by his stage name E-40, is an American rapper. He is the founding member of the rap group The Click and the founder of Sick Wid It Records. His major hits include Captain Save a H*e, Big Subwoofer, My Shit Bang, Sprinkle Me, and Tell Me When to Go.

E-40 made his debut with Let's Side in 1990

The West Coast rapper was born in Vallejo, California, on November 15, 1967. He debuted in 1990 on Let's Side, an EP by the Click. In 1993, he released his solo album with a nine-track LP/14-track, Federal. He was the first rapper from the Bay Area, signed by huge label Jive Records in 1994.

He released his first studio album, In a Major Way, in 1995, which went platinum, as per All Music. Throughout the 2000s, his albums consistently debuted in the Top Ten of the R&B/hip-hop chart. The highlighted albums that went gold are 1996's Tha Hall of Game, 1998's The Element of Surprise, and 2006's My Ghetto Report Card.

E-40's career spans over three decades, during which he released several albums. In 2022, he formed an American hip-hop supergroup with California-based rappers, including him, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and Ice Cube.

He married Tracy Stevens in 1991. They have two children: Earl Tywone Stevens Jr., better known by his stage name Droop-E, who is also a rapper, and Emari.

E-40 feels "honored" to narrate Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Bay Area rapper expressed his sense of honor and pride after being chosen to narrate the Pop Out show. He shared a two-picture carousel post. The first image showed him wearing a headset and appearing to be on a call, while the second image featured a screenshot from producer TOPE, calling it the best night on the West Coast because of E-40.

The platinum artist wrote, suggesting that he was "glad" to be a part of the "historical moment."

"I'm glad I was able to play my part and Sprinkle a little Game on this historical moment," he wrote.

E-40 began his post by acknowledging Kendrick Lamar's talent and the respect and love Lamar has shown him.

"From the beginning, I knew @kendricklamar was gonna be special. He's always shown me the utmost love and respect, and I had to do the same when I got the call to help narrate one of the biggest nights in Hip-Hop history, The Pop Out," the rapper added.

E-40 provided viewers with some context on how and where the event unfolded. He mentioned that he was in Washington, D.C. when he received the call and promptly rushed to his hotel room to answer it.

"After landing in Washington DC from Aspen, I rushed to the hotel to answer the call and contribute some authentic game to what I knew was going to be a monumental night for The West Coast," the rapper revealed.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, E-40's presence was a big surprise for the audience. The task was challenging and critical, but he executed it flawlessly.