"Drake is somewhere swinging his light-skin fist at the air"— Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

On Monday, February 10, a video clip of Jason Lee's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show performance was shared on X by @ArtOfDialogue_. In the video, Lee called the performance "petty." Jason Lee is the founder of Hollywood Unlocked.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Starting off by calling himself "petty," the actor-director said:

"So, I thought I was petty, and I am a petty person, I mean I can be petty, but Kendrick Lamar... first of all, Kendrick Lamar, TDE, SZA, Serena Williams, and everybody that danced on the field, everybody that produced it... everybody in the room who sang "a-minor" at the same time, all of you are petty."

Lee also called Lamar's Not Like Us "art" and then added:

"I don't want to hear sh*t from anybody else that says anything about Jason Lee being petty... I know that you are celebrating it as art, because it was art, but Drake is somewhere swinging his light skin fist at the air. It was the whole place singing "a-minor" at the same time for me that solidified that Kendrick Lamar is mean."

Jason Lee was not spotted in the audience of the Super Bowl game at New Orleans' Super Dome on Sunday, February 9. The NFL match was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the former emerging victorious by 40-22.

Kendrick Lamar performed 11 songs in his 13-minute set in Halftime show

Expand Tweet

Jason Lee's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show performance comes after the rapper performed 11 songs in his 13-minute set. The tracklist for the show included:

Bodies

Squabble Up

Humble

DNA

Euphoria

Man At The Garden

Peekaboo

Luther (with SZA)

All The Stars (with SZA)

Not Like Us

TV Off

Lamar brought out several guest artists, including Samuel L. Jackson, Mustard, SZA, and Serena Williams, who was formerly linked to Drake.

Williams joined Kendrick Lamar as he performed his diss track from 2024, Not Like Us, dancing to its hookstep, dressed in a blue short skirt and overshirt paired with a white tank top. Meanwhile, Mustard joined Lamar for his final performance of the evening, Tv Off.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on several songs last year, performed two tracks with him. The singer was dressed in an all-red outfit for the show, while Lamar rocked a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue bomber jacket.

The 37-year-old also wore a silver chain around his neck, with a large pendant of the small letter "a" hanging from it. His pendant was symbolic of the "a-minor" reference made about Drake in Not Like Us.

Kendrick's performance comes a week after he won five Grammy awards for Not Like Us on February 2, including two of the big four, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Rich Spirit rapper dropped the diss track on May 4, 2024, aimed at Drake amid their ongoing rap battle. In the track, Lamar suggested that Drizzy was a "p*dophile" and preferred to be in a relationship with minors. Not Like Us broke several streaming records after its release and was also placed at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 song chart.

As K-Dot performed the track at the Super Bowl, he self-censored the "p*dophile," but not the "a-minor," which was chorused by the crowd in the Superdome as well.

A-listers at the Super Bowl Halftime show included Lady Gaga and her fiance, Michael Polansky, Jay-Z and his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, Bradley Cooper, Nick Cannon with his sons, Paul Rudd, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Serena Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback