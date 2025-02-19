"Not even Jay-Z is bold enough to sue UMG/SONY" — Azealia Banks declares Drake the "best rapper of all time" for "not sabotaging other artists"

The American rapper and singer Azealia Banks has once again made waves in the music industry with her latest proclamation, declaring Drake the "best rapper of all time."

Ad

On February 18, 2025, New York-born artist, whose real name is Azealia Amanda Banks, took to her X account to share her thoughts on the recent lawsuit filed by Canadian rapper Drake against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG).

In a lengthy tweet, Banks praised Drake, asserting that Jay-Z would never have taken such a step. She also suggested that Drake has not engaged in sabotaging other artists, which, in her view, solidifies his status as the greatest rapper of all time —

Ad

Trending

"Ultimately makes Drake the best rapper of All time. Not even Jay-Z is bold enough to sue UMG/SONY and I'm sure he's definitely been f*cked with," Banks wrote.

Her statement followed the release of Drake's latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4, a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, which dropped on February 14, 2025. The album consists of 21 tracks.

Azealia Banks crowns Drake as the greatest rapper of all time

Banks (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the New York artist Azealia Banks shared a lengthy post on her X account, explicitly declaring her belief that Drake is the greatest rapper. Midway through the tweet, she reiterated this stance, stating —

Ad

"On this day 18, February 2025 I hearby Declare Sir Aubrey "Drake" Graham the best rapper of all time," Banks wrote.

She began the tweet by explaining why she considers the Canadian rapper the best, arguing that many artists in the music industry have exploited a lack of courage to take legal action against significant labels like UMG. In contrast, she praised Drake for stepping forward and addressing the issue —

Ad

"Well, the fact that all the rest of the so called gangsta n*ggas who have been f*cked by the industry in every hole and tossed off a bridge would never have the financial resources, leverage or balls to sue UMG for fear of being killed, but have no problem killing one another," Banks began.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, she called out Jay-Z, suggesting that he cannot express his true feelings regarding his involvement with the NFL despite his power.

She claimed that Jay-Z sent Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar instead of speaking out himself to represent his stance. Although Azealia Banks did not elaborate on what she meant by Jay-Z's feelings toward the NFL, she stated —

"Jay-Z isn't bold enough to tell them crackers at the NFL how he really feels, so he sends Beyonce in black panther outfits and Kendrick with his typical angry black struggle epithets out to do it for him," Banks added.

Ad

Further discussing Drake and his influence, Banks expressed that it is highly inspiring to see someone standing up against the industry's "machine," which often fails to pay or treat artists fairly —

"Drake is already a Jew AND a Negro and gives zero f*cks about suing people who already don't pay artists fairly. U have no clue how monumental and inspiring it is to see someone stand up to the machine," Banks added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Azealia Banks' references to UMG and Spotify stem from late December 2024, when the Canadian rapper filed a complaint against the platforms, alleging that they unlawfully promoted Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us.

On January 15, 2025, Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG and Spotify, claiming that the platforms had promoted a song falsely accusing him of being a p*dophile.

The lawsuit emphasized that the complaint was directed at the platforms, not the artist behind the song. However, later that month, Drake withdrew from the lawsuit, stating that the proceedings were discontinued at no cost to any party involved.

As of now, neither Drake, Kendrick Lamar, nor Jay-Z has responded to Azealia Banks' claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback