How long is a Super Bowl halftime show? Everything we know ahead of Kendrick Lamar's performance at SBLIX

It's almost time for the year's biggest concert, which happens to be held during an NFL game. With more than 100 million viewers in the United States, along with a lot more worldwide, the Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the biggest attractions around.

This year's halftime show will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, halfway through the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

Super Bowl LIX will feature hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar as the main act, following Rihanna in 2023 and Usher last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here, we'll examine how long Lamar's performance is expected to go based on the duration of previous performances.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

Exploring the length of the Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftimes are typically two times the length of regular NFL games. The league requires a 12 to 13-minute halftime interval during the regular season and postseason games. However, depending on the celebrations and breakdown of the musical performance sets, the Super Bowl games' halftime can stretch from 25 to 30 minutes.

Usually, the Super Bowl halftime show lasts 12 to 15 minutes. Rihanna's performance at Super Bowl LVII spanned 13 minutes, and Usher's 2024 halftime show lasted 15 minutes at Super Bowl 58. That performance last year was two minutes longer than any other halftime show in history.

In addition to entertaining fans, the Super Bowl's prolonged halftime gives players and coaches more time in the locker room to plan and get ready for the second half.

Expand Tweet

Which songs will Kendrick Lamar likely perform at the Super Bowl?

When Kendrick Lamar enters the stage next Sunday, halfway through the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, he will become the first solo rap artist on record to serve as headliner of the Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old rapper has not yet revealed the set list for his Super Bowl halftime show, and it is unlikely that he will. However, there are a few songs that will probably be included in his show.

"Not Like Us" took home five Grammys during Sunday's ceremony, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Given this, it is almost certain that the song will be on the Super Bowl halftime show setlist.

Expand Tweet

The following are the top songs that Lamar is most likely to perform during Super Bowl LIX's halftime show:

Not Like Us

DNA

All the Stars (feat. SZA)

Luther (feat. SZA)

Humble

ADHD

Squabble Up

King Kunta

Euphoria

N95

Swimming Pools

TV Off

Like That

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.