5 most viewed Kendrick Lamar music videos on YouTube

Kendrick Lamar's biting rhymes, gutsy narrative, and unique style have made him a global music phenomenon. From the streets of Compton to the top of hip-hop, he has recorded innovative tracks and received many prizes, including Grammys. Kendrick Lamar's relentless creativity has always pushed musical expression, setting new benchmarks for hip-hop. Critics admire his deep lyrics and how his music videos make his songs into movie-like experiences that interest millions worldwide.

Moreover, his music videos confirm his visionary artistry as well as his musical abilities. His visual works enhance his powerful music by mixing spectacular imagery with intriguing narrative. These YouTube videos are popular and spark serious discussions about power, society, and identity.

Furthermore, the five most-watched Kendrick Lamar music videos on YouTube demonstrate his brilliance and independence as an artist who often releases videos alone.

Top viewed Kendrick Lamar music videos on YouTube

1) HUMBLE – 1,031,112,373 Views

Still from the music video of HUMBLE (Image via YouTube/Kendrick Lamar)

The music video for Lamar's HUMBLE is one of the most famous in recent years. With more than a billion views, this visual gem shows what Kendrick Lamar's art is all about. The stark images, bold compositions, and simple style of the video represent the themes of the song, which are ego, authenticity, and self-reflection. Each frame was carefully made to question the idea of fame and to encourage modesty, even when someone is very successful.

The simple set and well-thought-out camera angles create a hypnotic effect that pulls viewers into a world where his lyrical skills are the main focus. Through his commanding presence and the careful use of symbols, HUMBLE becomes more than just a music video. It's a message about fame and self-worth. This video has become a classic and a model for how current music videos should be made because of Lamar's skill at combining beautiful visuals with strong messages.

2) All The Stars – 491,755,292 Views

All The Stars is well-known for being on the Black Panther soundtrack, but its official music video has become one of Kendrick Lamar's most-watched videos on YouTube. The video is stunning, with images from space and a future look that go well with the song's themes of hope. This version of the song is mostly about his visionary storytelling, showing off his unique style and artistic direction, even though the song is usually associated with collaborations.

Moreover, the track is about fate and unity, and it takes the viewer on a trip that is both big and small. The video's vivid colors and alien images support the idea that going after something outside of the norm is what makes you great. The fact that Lamar helped with this project shows how well he can use big, cinematic visuals to go with his powerful words. Almost 500 million people have watched this mix of sound and sight, showing that his talent goes beyond traditional musical limits.

3) DNA – 269,625,293 Views

DNA is another standout music video that exemplifies Kendrick Lamar’s relentless energy and creative intensity. With over 268 million views, this video is a deep dive into the complexities of identity and power. The visuals are raw and unfiltered, mirroring the song’s aggressive beats and razor-sharp lyrics. Kendrick Lamar uses the video to dissect the dualities within himself and society, making DNA a potent exploration of personal and cultural identity.

The fast-paced pacing, rich images, and symbolic representations in DNA drive spectators to confront the complexities of existence. Lamar's performance in this video is forceful and uncompromising, mirroring the song's central message about his intricate inner existence. The video exemplifies his ability to combine hard-hitting music with thought-provoking imagery. Its intriguing plot and dramatic production have cemented its place in modern music video history.

4) Not Like Us – 254,682,707 views

Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty Images)

The music video for Not Like Us shows his rebellious attitude and unique visual style. This video, which has been watched over 254 million times, is all about disobedience and not following the rules. It challenges the status quo in every frame. The artistic choices made in Not Like Us make it different from other hip-hop videos. It uses strong colors and odd shapes to reflect the song's message of being yourself.

Kendrick Lamar enters a world where rules are meant to be broken in Not Like Us. Visual experiments, dynamic editing, and a driving beat make the video feel like it's full of unrestrained imagination. Lamar's performance is both rough and smooth, pulling people into a story that is both shocking and captivating. This music video not only solidifies his image as a fearless innovator, but it also connects with people who admire his refusal to follow the rules.

5) Bxtch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Explicit) – 243,678,114 Views

Still from the music video of Bxtch, Don't Kill My Vibe (Image via YouTube/Kendrick Lamar)

In Bxtch, Don't Kill My Vibe (Explicit), Kendrick Lamar thinks more deeply about himself while still being rebellious. With over 242 million views, this music video has a unique mix of a chill vibe and a lot of confidence. The visuals are both subtle and strong, making a place where Lamar's thoughts on life meet a cool, defiant attitude. The style of the video fits with the words of the song, which ask for respect for private space and artistic integrity.

Moreover, the music video seems very calm and sure of himself, which is very different from the chaotic energy that is often linked with his music. The story is about staying true to yourself and dealing with pressures from the outside world. It is told through muted colors, smooth camera moves, and natural moments. Fans love the video for Bxtch, Don't Kill My Vibe (Explicit) because it shows how well he can balance being vulnerable and strong. It's also a great example of his polished art.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar has recently won five Grammy awards.

