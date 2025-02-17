"He on a legendary run"— Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar becomes the first rapper to have more than 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Kendrick Lamar has made history by becoming the first rapper to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. As of February 17, 2025, the Compton-born artist joined an elite group of just nine musicians worldwide to achieve this milestone, as reported by Nomusica.

The recent surge in Lamar's popularity has been linked to his performance at the Super Bowl, which drew millions of viewers, and the continued success of his recent releases. In addition to breaking streaming records, Lamar has also made history by becoming the first lead artist in the United States to surpass a billion streams on Spotify in 2025 with his song Not Like Us, as reported by Source.

Furthermore, projections suggest that three of his albums have charted simultaneously in the top ten of the Billboard 200, with GNX reclaiming the top spot and DAMN. and good kid, m.A.A.d city following closely behind.

The news has sparked a variety of reactions across social media. Fans and fellow musicians have celebrated Lamar’s achievements.

"He on a legendary run," one X user wrote.

"Not even a debate anymore. Kendrick the best rapper alive," another remarked.

"Kendrick Lamar hitting that milestone is huge. It shows how his influence goes beyond just rap—his art resonates across generations, breaking records and setting new standards," X user stated.

However, not all reactions have been positive. Some detractors have questioned whether his recent achievements are solely due to his past work

"Who is listening to Kendrick Lamar? I have never heard anyone on my life play Kendrick. Whoooo," a user noted.

"I’m yet to hear anyone play kendrick in real life , no bars, clubs, gym NOWHERE," a user commented.

"Not bad for someone nobody listens to apparently," another user commented.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance and Grammy wins

Kendrick Lamar's historic achievement follows a series of major career milestones. His February 9 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans generated significant attention, featuring a performance of his Grammy-winning hit Not Like Us and a guest appearance from SZA. The performance received widespread praise and contributed to a surge in his streaming numbers.

However, controversy surrounded the event as it was revealed that the NFL sent an apology to rapper Lil Wayne for overlooking him for the halftime performance. According to The U.S. Sun, the league regretted snubbing New Orleans native Lil Wayne in favor of Lamar and expressed remorse for their decision.

The U.S. Sun reports indicate that the NFL now considers their choice "a mistake," particularly because Lamar used the performance to further his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Drake.

Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us despite Drake previously filing a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging that the song spread a "false and malicious narrative." The U.S. Sun further reported that the NFL is determined to prevent a similar situation in the future, with a source stating:

"The same kind of mistake won’t ever happen again."

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar secured five Grammy Awards earlier in the month, further reinforcing his success. His album GNX has remained a strong performer on streaming platforms, with multiple songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album itself reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

