What was written on the back of Kendrick Lamar's t-shirt at the Super Bowl? Quote from the rapper's ourfit goes viral after halftime performance

Rapper Kendrick Lamar recently performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 10. During the show, he was seen sporting a letterman-style jacket. However, the phrase Keep them away from me which was written on the back of the t-shirt in large letters caught netizens' eyes.

Additionally, another word that read Gloria was also visible on the jacket. It seems to be a reference to his song of the same name with rapper SZA. For the unphased, SZA also performed during the Super Bowl LIX event alongside Lamar.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Now, once the phrase and the video from the show went viral, it amazed the netizens. They took to X to express their opinion on the same as one wrote that they need the jacket while another one claimed that Lamar is a “King” for wearing it.

“KENDRICK WITH A KEEP THEM AWAY FROM ME SHIRT PLS,” wrote one user.

“Need that “keep them away from me” tee fire,” wrote another user.

“The “keep them away from me” shirt.. KING,” another one said.

“Need that “keep them away from me” shirt he got on, is it on the website?” asked another one.

Additionally, others also said similar things as one claimed that Kendrick Lamar was a “menace” for wearing that while another one said that it's reportedly “an entire mood.”

““Keep them away from me” on the back of his shirt LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” wrote another one.

“THE BACK OF KENDRICK’s SHIRT SAYS “KEEP THEM AWAY FROM ME” He is a menace through and throughhhhhh lmaooooo,” said another user.

“I NEED That Shirt!! “Keep Them Away From Me” Is An ENTIRE MOOD,” another one wrote.

“I need the “keep them away from me” shirt ASAP. I feel so seen,” said another user.

The quotes on Kendrick Lamar's jacket during his Super Bowl performance went viral

Kendrick Lamar drew netizens' reaction with his performance and attire (Image via Getty Images)

When Kendrick Lamar performed at the recent Super Bowl LIX, his clothing made a statement. The two most notable fashion moments were his coat and his accessories.

The 37-year-old rapper, who was referring to a song from his 2024 album GNX, hit the stage wearing a varsity leather jacket with the words Keep Them Away From Me and Gloria printed across the front.

Keen fans and audiences further saw additional patches and decorations on the jacket that held particular meaning. PGLang, the name of the entertainment company that Lamar and Dave Free co-founded, was printed on the back. The words of his popular diss track Not Like Us and his song Peekaboo were referred to by the patches on his right arm.

Expand Tweet

Compton, Kendrick Lamar's childhood neighborhood in Los Angeles, was also mentioned in smaller print above the PGLang logo on the jacket. The Grand National tour, which Lamar and SZA will be leading, and his album GNX were also mentioned in patches on his left arm.

Furthermore, other small Easter eggs were scattered throughout the jacket, including the hand-stitched phrase I Deserve It All, which was a reference to his 2024 Man at the Garden song. Additionally, it also included G.National patches, which were a reference to the car that serves as the album's name and the one that Lamar was standing on when the performance started.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it had terms like K.D.W., which might have referred to Kendrick Duckworth, Lamar's real name. Meanwhile, in order to create the centerpiece for his performance, which included all the classics like Humble, and DNA, Kendrick Lamar collaborated with fashion designer Martine Rose. Rose designed the varsity-style jacket in vivid blue leather with black and white paneling.

On the other hand, in addition to the jacket, Lamar also had another trick up his sleeves, which was presenting Samuel L. Jackson as the famous American icon, Uncle Sam.

Meanwhile, the meaning behind Kendrick Lamar’s Keep Them Away From Me is still not clear as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback