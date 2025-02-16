Fact check: Did Kendrick Lamar write a new song for Captain America: Brave New World? Explained

Captain America: Brave New World has become one of the most anticipated movies in 2025. Released on February 14, 2025, it follows Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, taking over the iconic shield from Steve Rogers. It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was made by Marvel Studios.

Julius Onah directs it from Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Action and new characters are present. Sam Wilson's new role and team issues fascinate fans.

In a recent revelation by Anthony Mackie, it was confirmed that Kendrick Lamar has indeed written a new song for Captain America: Brave New World. The movie's title track is Lamar's second collaboration with Marvel.

His 2018 Black Panther soundtrack curatorial and track contributions were the first. In an interview, Mackie called Lamar's work "beautiful" and "masterful." The song's title is unknown, but it's likely "Brave New World."

The movie follows Captain America as he investigates the conspiracy of President Thaddeus Ross. He and Falcon, his former ally, stop the Serpent Society's stolen goods black market sale. The film has action, political intrigue, and complex characters with Mackie as Captain America.

Did Kendrick Lamar write a new song for Captain America: Brave New World?

The fact behind Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to the movie’s music

Kendrick Lamar has indeed crafted a new song for Captain America: Brave New World, as revealed by Anthony Mackie in an interview. Lamar created the Black Panther soundtrack and has provided strong music for Marvel projects, thus his participation is noteworthy.

Fans are eager to hear Lamar pen the Brave New World title song. Mackie commended Lamar's work and underlined the value of this cooperation for music and movies.

This is Lamar's first new solo song of 2025. It follows his Grammy win and album GNX. Though Mackie skipped stating the song's name or about in the film, it's most likely Brave New World or something else that would fit the theme. Although Lamar had a major influence on Black Panther's soundtrack, his work on Brave New World is probably equally crucial.

Lamar’s previous Marvel contributions

Lamar’s previous work for Marvel includes his involvement with the Black Panther soundtrack, which featured hits like All the Stars and Pray for Me. These songs not only highlighted Lamar's artistic abilities but also contributed to the cultural impact of the film.

The Black Panther soundtrack topped the charts and introduced a new sound to superhero music. Fans hope Lamar's new Captain America: Brave New World song will continue to blend his music with Marvel's films.

All about Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is a crucial addition to the MCU, continuing the story of Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America. This film explores themes of leadership, responsibility, and the complexity of being a superhero in a rapidly changing world. The music, including Kendrick Lamar’s title track, plays an important role in reflecting the emotional depth and action-packed sequences of the story.

The film introduces new characters and deeper political and global issues and has a great soundtrack. The movie's powerful sound from Kendrick Lamar makes it more culturally relevant. Lamar has many ties to the film and music industries, so his song may be crucial to the film.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Captain America: Brave New World and similar projects as the year progresses.

