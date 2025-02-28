"The ones that are still real" — Drake shows appreciation for artists who didn't turn on him during last Anita Max Win tour stop

Drake has paused his Anita Max Win Tour, postponing the last four shows indefinitely. On February 25, during his final Australian show in Brisbane, he thanked fans for supporting him during his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Shouting out to those who were "still real" from the stage of Brisbane Entertainment Center amidst his performance, saying:

"For my family, my friends, for all my collaborators, all the producers, all the other artists that I've worked with, you know, the ones that didn’t turn p***y on me, the ones that are still real, my real ones, I appreciate you."

While the Worst Behavior rapper has name-dropped his "real" friends in the industry in the recent past - including 21 Savage and PND - Drizzy has also had a falling out with many of his former collaborators in 2024.

Future and Metro Boomin, who collaborated on Like That in March 2024, led the list of artists who dissed Drake, sparking his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Others who followed included A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd, HotNewHipHop reports.

The alleged reason behind Drake canceling his Anita Max Win Tour on was revealed on The Breakfast Club

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa claimed about learning from an inside source of Drake about the real reason behind the cancellation of the rest of his Australian tour. LoRosa said:

"They just had a routing mess up towards the end of the tour. So, basically, they had Drake doing four shows in 16 days. Essentially, if he had done that, he would've been sitting around in Australia doing nothing for 12 days and that's a huge waste of money and time because you gotta pay for his dancers, his production, his lighting crew."

The commentator continued:

"There's a lot of overhead for the tour so, 'scheduling conflicts.' I'm assuming they're gonna figure it out for the fans who couldn't get to see the rest of the shows."

Meanwhile, Charlamagne Tha God appeared confused by the explanation. Further speaking on the issue, he asked why Drizzy's team didn't take the dates into account at the time of booking them. In the end, the radio host ultimately claimed that there was more to the story.

Meanwhile, the In My Feelings rapper has also become the first act to achieve more than 100 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart. Per a Billboard article (published February 26, 2025), Drizzy broke the record as the first artist to earn 100 Top 10 hits in the 12-year-long history of Billboard's Streaming Songs chart.

The record comes as Drake earned four new Top 10s on the chart this month - all of them belonging to his latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U) - which has peaked atop the Billboard 200 album chart since its release on Valentine's Day.

The first song from the album to make it in the Streaming Songs chart's Top 10 is Gimme a Hug, debuting at no.4, followed by Nokia - at no. 7, CN Tower - at no. 9, and Die Trying - at no. 10.

With these four new additions, Drake boasts 103 Top 10s on the chart. Other artists that follow him on the chart are Taylor Swift - with 58 songs, Lil Baby - with 35 songs, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd - with 33 songs each, 21 Savage - with 32 songs, and Future and Travis Scott - with 31 songs each.

