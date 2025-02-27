Is Kendrick Lamar taking Psychology classes at UCLA? Viral photo explored

On Wednesday, February 26, @DailyNoud - an X handle that posts parody hip-hop news - uploaded pictures of Kendrick Lamar in a classroom. The caption of the tweet read that the GNX rapper was "seen taking Psychology courses at UCLA" to "master his pen".

In one of the pictures, Lamar is dressed in a black hoodie while using his phone, while in others, he is featured sitting with a notebook open beside him.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 20 million views, 319K likes, and 20K retweets in less than 24 hours.

Netizens have been reacting to it. Some social media users seem to believe in what the tweet says and have commented about K-Dot's next bar being inspired by the Psychology course.

"Just in case Drakey checks into a psych ward and then Kendrick will be waiting there saying 'say drake how does that make you feel?' "one person commented.

"Next bar involving the medulla oblongata," another person wrote,

"Imagine going to classes and you see the guy who called Drake a p*do at the Super Bowl lmao," one netizen added.

Meanwhile, others questioned its authenticity by pointing out that the Tv Off rapper no longer has the hairstyle from the pictures.

"Kendrick not even rocking that hair anymore," one person posted.

"This photo was taken back in 2022, according to the original poster. He was just visiting," one person added.

"He went to one class to build his legend and bounced," canother person commented.

On Thursday morning, UCLA retweeted DailyNoud's post about K-Dot, revealing that the pictures belong to 2022 when the rapper was seemingly visiting. Additionally, as per Billboards's February 26 article, these images were originally posted by a TikTok user, who provided more context in the comments section. They wrote:

“This was in 2022, he was incredibly kind and humble. I didn’t realize who he was at that time … I just saw people asking for photos, and I took some too.”

Kendrick Lamar's Luther recently hit no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

The parody tweet of Kendrick Lamar studying psychology at UCLA comes days after a song from his sixth studio album dethroned his megahit diss track, Not Like Us, from the no. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. On Monday, Lamar's collaborative track with SZA, Luther, peaked atop the chart.

The song's title an ode to the late R&B legend, Luther Vandross, peaks on Billboard in the wake of his Super Bowl LIX Halftime show performance on February 9. Luther was part of Kendrick Lamar's Halftime set, with SZA joining him to perform it in Caesar's Superdome. The duo also performed All The Stars on the stage.

Luther is Kendrick Lamar's fourth no. 1 track on Billboard in just 11 months (and sixth in total). The first track that peaked atop the chart in 2024 was his collaborative track with Future & Metro Boomin, Like That, in April 2024. The next month, Not Like Us touched no. 1, and was followed by Squabble Up in December 2024.

Both Squabble Up and Luther belong to Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, which he surprise-dropped on November 22, 2024.

Kendrick Lamar will soon kickstart his much-awaited Grand National Tour with SZA

Luther's success comes as both its creators are preparing to embark on their upcoming tour, the Grand National Tour, which will kickstart on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis.

The co-headlining tour, which was initially announced to take place across North America (the US and Canada), has since widened its range by going international and adding 15 more shows. Between July and August 2025, the duo will perform in Germany, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, France, Wales, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Sweden.

The Grand National Tour is now set to conclude in Stockholm's 3Arena on August 9, 2025.

