"You ain’t gotta tell me twice" - Netizens react as Kendrick Lamar says "turn this TV off" before ending Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar wrapped up his 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 9 with his TV Off track from his latest GNX album. The rapper took to the stage following last summer’s iconic rap battle against Drake. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the show’s ending.

The Grammy-winner performed a series of hit songs, like All the Stars, Damn, Humble Squabble Up, Peekaboo, and the record-breaking song, Not Like Us. He ended his performance with TV Off by singing- “Turn this TV Off.” Viewers of the show found the moment iconic, with many taking to the internet to react to the same.

For those uninitiated, Kendrick Lamar’s TV Off song featured Lefty Gunplay discusses themes of the media propagating false narratives. The ‘TV’ is supposed to symbolize superficial content that can distract one from personal growth.

The song is the seventh track on K. Dot’s latest GNX album.

Many took to the internet to react to the viral moment when K. Dot said “Turn the TV Off”, leading to the halftime show stage immediately shutting down all the lights. One netizen said:

Several others took to the internet to express how flabbergasted they were with reactions, reading:

“Best half time iv ever seen,” an X user said.

“The crowd yelling A Minor was legendary lol,” a platform user said.

“Thought he was great,” another netizen said.

The halftime show included K. Dot performing his Drake-diss track Not Like Us, which is now in the midst of a complicated legal battle that Drake filed against Universal Music Group, which represents both Drizzy and Kendrick. Meanwhile, some other reactions to TV Off read:

“Kendrick’s performance was next level though,” another internet user said.

“That was a great performance. It’s probably the best halftime show in a decade,” another X user said.

Despite the halftime show and the viral moment garnering praise online, some also opined that Kendrick Lamar’s show was below par. Comments online read:

“Really was a terrible halftime show,” an X user said.

“I did turn my TV off during halftime. The show was pure crap,” another internet user said.

Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl stage after winning multiple Grammy Awards just days ago

On February 2, Kendrick Lamar appeared at the 2025 Grammy Awards and nabbed multiple awards for Not Like Us including, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

On February 9, the Compton, California-emcee appeared at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to headline the halftime show in front of around 65,000 viewers. Actor Samuel L. Jackson opened the show for K. Dot while dressed as satirical Uncle Sam, who warned K. Dot not to do anything “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto.”

K. Dot kicked off his show with the Squabble Up track and segued to classics like Humble, DNA, and All the Stars among others.

Dancers dressed in red, white, and blue as they formed the American flag on stage.

Kendrick Lamar initially teased his Not Like Us performance by saying at the Super Bowl- “But you know they love to sue.” However, he later launched into singing the fan-favorite song while being accompanied by tennis champion Serena Williams, a Compton native, rumored to have dated Drake back in 2011.

Kendrick Lamar cut out saying “p*dophile” on the track and also let the crowd chant “A Minor,” as he performed Not Like Us.

This comes after Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG for heavily promoting the aforementioned diss track in a way where it tarnished Drake’s reputation. Drake argued that the recording company knew that accusations of him being a p*dophile were false, yet the label allowed K. Dot to release the song with said accusations.

Kendrick Lamar's next performance on his Grand National Tour, alongside SZA, kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis. The tour will wrap up on June 18 at the Northwest Stadium in Washington DC.

