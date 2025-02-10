“It's PgLang logo” — Internet speculates whether Kendrick Lamar was wearing ‘A Minor’ chain during Super Bowl halftime performance

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9. During his performance, K-Dot wore a prominent diamond and silver chain and pendant with a lowercase “a” which is speculated to represent A-minor.

Ever since visuals of Kendrick’s choice of accessory circulated online, netizens have been speculating that it was an indirect dig at his rap rival Drake whom he referred to in his diss track, Not Like Us.

“Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” K-Dot rapped in his May 2024 track.

In this line, the Compton rapper used wordplay and seemingly claimed that Drake was allegedly interested in underaged individuals, as also mentioned in the lyrics, “I hear you like ‘em young” and “Certified p*dophiles” among other references throughout the track.

In the wake of Kendrick’s viral “a” chain at the 2025 Super Bowl, the internet is reportedly trying to connect the dots and speculating whether it was K-Dot’s way to further diss Drake or something else such as the logo of his record label pgLang or Amazon.

For instance, X user @teboogy commented on BricksCenter’s post featuring Kendrick Lamar’s look alongside the caption, “Kendrick Lamar wearing an a minor chain.”

“It's PgLang logo,” the user wrote alluding to K-Dot’s record label.

Many people joined the conversation and made similar reactions on the platform.

“D*mn I thought bro was sponsored by Amazon,” a person joked.

“I thought Amazon threw him a bag to wear an Amazon chain,” one person quipped.

“The only part of the show that's entertaining,” wrote another person.

Others continued to chime in.

“Isn't that an Anaheim Angel Logo?” a fan asked.

“Petty King should be one of his new monikers,” another X user wrote.

“Looks good on him,” another netizen wrote.

“That a is from pgLang, it's not from Amazon or a diss at Drake,” a fan clarified.

In brief, exploring Kendrick Lamar’s outfit at the 2025 Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar made a fashion statement on Sunday night during his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance. Apart from the lowercase “a” chain and pendant, he wore a Celine flared bootcut jeans and a multi-shaded leather Martine Rose jacket that read “Gloria” in block letters across the front.

He paired it with a black t-shirt, a matching backward hat, and Nike limited-edition sneakers. A diamond Rahaminov brooch worth $68,000 also appeared on his hat. According to People Magazine, the jacket was seemingly a nod to his GNX track Glorida featuring SZA.

During his set, Kendrick was surrounded by backup dancers wearing red, white, and blue attires, perhaps to bring in an American theme, while Samuel L. Jackson appeared as Uncle Sam. SZA joined him for the songs including Luther and All the Stars. Meanwhile, Serena Williams, who has had a history with Drake, joined K-Dot on stage as he played Not Like Us.

The rapper and the tennis star were seen dancing and crip-walking as the crowd cheered them on. Before performing Not Like Us, the Pulitzer winner teased it while allegedly taking a shot at Drake.

“I wanna make a move. I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” K-Dot said, seemingly alluding to Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Some of the other tracks delivered by Kendrick Lamar were Humble, DNA, Euphoria, and Man at the Garden, among others. This is not the first time Lamar performed his Drake Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us live. Earlier, during his 2024 Juneteenth concert The Pop Out: Ken & Friends at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, he rapped it multiple times.

Following the Super Bowl headlining, Kendrick Lamar will be embarking on his Grand National Tour with SZA between mid-April and mid-June 2025.

