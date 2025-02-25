"His breath control is incredible" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s raw vocals from his Super Bowl performance

A video of Kendrick Lamar's raw vocals from his Super Bowl performance on February 9 has gone viral. XXL Mag shared the clip on X on February 24, reposting it from user @oklamasmorale, who originally shared it on Sunday.

The video quickly gained over 8 million views and over 110K likes. XXL Mag shared the clip with the caption:

"Kendrick Lamar’s raw vocals from his Super Bowl performance. 🗣️🔥."

While some shared and liked the video of Lamar's raw vocals while he sang Not Like Us, others took to the comment section to share their views on it. A user (@DevDock) tweeted:

"His breath control is incredible."

The social media platform was flooded with reactions from netizens who posted their perspective through tweets. Another user wrote on X:

"He doesn’t breathe. Idk how he does it."

"His breathwork beforehand must have been incredibly intense for him to pull off such an amazing performance. Kdot is a legend fr fr 🙌🏽," added a tweet.

"This is not easy to do xx he’s stamina & vocal control is TOP TIER," mentioned a fan.

While most of the reactions were positive and fans expressed how much they appreciated Kendrick Lamar's raw voice during the performance, some had a different take. A user wrote on X:

"Pathetic display of musical ability or talent. Why does anyone take this seriously?"

"Oh Kendrick those lyrics sound 10 times more terrifying without music," read a tweet.

"Damn that made the lyrics even worse lol," wrote another one.

Apart from Not Like Us, Kendrick performed a number of his other hit tracks, including DNA, Peekaboo, Squabble Up, and Humble.

Kendrick Lamar is set to begin his much-anticipated Grand National Tour in April alongside SZA

Following his widely acclaimed Super Bowl performance, Kendrick Lamar is gearing up for his upcoming tour, set to begin in April 2025. The first show will take place in Minneapolis.

From April to June, Lamar will cover several cities across the US, including Atlanta, Detroit, Seattle, and Philadelphia. In June, he has two scheduled shows in Toronto before heading to Europe in July. The European leg of the tour will kick off in Cologne, Germany.

In Europe, Lamar will cover cities like London, Barcelona, Warsaw, Stockholm, and Rome, to name a few.

In December 2024, Kendrick and SZA first announced they would be co-headlining the tour. The announcement happened a little over a week after Lamar released GNX on November 22, 2024. The European dates were reportedly added in February 2025.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming concert of Kendrick Lamar along with SZA.

