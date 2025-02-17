"We’re all thankful this didn’t happen" — Internet reacts to Lizzo claiming she and SZA nearly started a rock band named P***y Lasers

During a Twitch stream on Valentine's Day, Lizzo revealed that she almost started a rock band named P*ssy Lasers with SZA. Recalling her long-term friendship with SZA and their recording sessions, the About Damn Time singer said:

"We were going to start a rock band called P*ssy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her."

The rapper revealed about opening a band with SZA, (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

As Lizzo's comment went viral on several social media platforms, a post by @PopCrave on X reporting the singer's comment gained more than 135K times and more than 2K likes since it was shared on February 17, 2025. Soon X users took to Pop Crave's post to let their opinions be known.

Some users claimed that they were happy that no such rock band was created by Lizzo and SZA. A user (@luanaxbelle) tweeted:

"I think we're all thankful this didn't happen lol."

Another user mentioned:

"That’s a weird band name."

"This sounds like something they came up with at 3 AM after too much wine 😭😭," suggested a netizen.

"Thank god y'all didn't. A collaboration will do," added a tweet.

Many further began making assumptions about who the third unnamed artist could be. A user wrote:

"Might be Doja Cat, she’s the only person I can think of that would like something like this 🤣."

"The third artist being Megan," speculated another one.

"I have a feeling the other person was Doja," assumed another netizen.

Lizzo opened up about SZA coming up with her popular track F2F before it officially dropped in December 2022

Lizzo did not just speak about a possible rock band with friend and fellow artist SZA. She even recalled their time in the studio where they came up together. According to the Pink artist, she watched SZA freestyle the entirety of her hit track F2F before its release. Lizzo said:

"She writes the craziest, most insane sh*t that you’re thinking and feeling, but she just finds a way to say it."

She added:

"I was like, this sh*t is hard, though… I was like, ‘Man, pull that P*ssy Lasers shit up,’ and let me tell you something: I sat and watched this girl freestyle the whole f*cking song."

She added that she even recorded a "mumble verse" for the aforementioned track, however, the same didn't make it to the final cut. The rapper further praised SZA's songwriting skills. The duo have been friends since 2013, as per reports by CNN, dated February 4, 2024.

While accepting her Grammy last year in the category of Best R&B Song for Snooze, SZA spoke about Lizzo. The latter was handing over the award to SZA and seemed quite excited about her accomplishment. During her acceptance speech, SZA said:

"Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013, when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together. Opening up in small rooms for like a hundred people, and to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful."

While the rapper opened up about them forming a band once upon a time, SZA has not spoken about it publicly.

