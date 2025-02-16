"Well-deserved win"- Fans proud as BTS' RM's 'Right Place Wrong Person' wins the Special Award in HipHop at the Hanteo Music Awards 2024

Although BTS leader RM is on a hiatus, serving in the military, the awards and recognition continue to honor him. The rapper won the Best Hip Hop award in a special category at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) on February 15, 2025.

The two-day award ceremony is hosted to honor and award K-pop acts across genres and categories like Best Performance, Best Album, Rookie of the Year, Best Artist, Emerging Artist, and many more. BTS member Jimin also won the Global Artist in Europe award for being a long-charting K-pop soloist in the UK. Fans took to social media and congratulated the rapper for his win.

"Well-deserved win for RM," one said.

"RPWP is a m0nster... RM's projects have gained recognition & accolades..No validation needed.. CONGRATULATIONS RM CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON U deserve so much," a user wrote.

"He deserves the world and more Congrats, Joonie!" a fan replied.

"THE REAL ARTIST. Not everyone is capable of appreciating the masterpiece of the mind he holds within. CONGRATULATIONS RM," a user wrote.

The announcement at the award ceremony in appreciation of the Wild Flower artist's latest music album stated:

“A masterpiece that transcends the boundaries of culture and genre. A storyteller of this era who proves himself with music that melts artistic sensations.”

Fans had accolades to shower upon the artist's win in a special category for Hip Hop music.

"The story writes itself with this man," a user wrote.

"Every time I am on this app, this man is winning an award," a fan wrote.

"As he should, He made RPWP," a fan replied.

All you need to know about RM's album Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person is the second studio album by BTS leader and rapper Kim Nam-joon. It was released in May 2024 and contains the single Come Back to Me. The album draws upon the rapper's experiences and dwells upon encounters with self-discovery and perseverance.

He also released a documentary film, titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place, wherein one can see the artist behind the scenes as he navigates stardom and fame, and tries to find a place for himself in a world.

This album follows the footsteps of the rapper's first solo album Indigo, which also explored themes such as looking within the crevices of the human soul to try and find answers for the living.

Even though the multi-hyphenate rapper has two studio albums under the moniker RM, his solo journey began as Runch Randa. As years went by, Runch Randa changed to Rap Monster or RM.

He is currently away completing his mandatory military duties and is scheduled to be discharged sometime in June 2025.

