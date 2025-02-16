"Traded their running shoes for singing shoes"– Internet reacts to Running Man cast singing BTS' Spring Day on their 2025 'Run 2 U' fan meeting

On February 15, 2025, the cast of Running Man delighted fans in Kuala Lumpur with an unexpected musical performance. The fan meeting, RUNNING MAN “RUN 2 U” LIVE IN KUALA LUMPUR was held at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC).

Ad

The show's six-member cast, including Jee Seok-jin, Yu Jae-seok, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Yang Se-chan, and Haha, surprised the audience by performing BTS’ emotional hit Spring Day.

The performance quickly became a highlight of the evening, with netizens praising the cast for delivering such a heartfelt rendition of the popular song.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The cast’s vocal abilities surprised fans and many expressed their amazement online. An X user, @times39389 wrote:

"Looks like they’ve traded their running shoes for singing shoes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Viewers, who are used to seeing the cast engage in comedic antics and high-energy challenges, were thrilled to witness a different side of them.

"I didn’t know some of them could sing???? Omg ??," an X user wrote.

"They did great covering this song. Well done," a fan commented.

"This is actually good performance," another user mentioned.

"Such a beautiful performance. Spring day the Queen you are," a netizen added.

Ad

Fans of both Running Man and BTS took to social media for the crossover and praised the song's popularity.

"NATIONAL KOREAN ANTHEM SONG SPRING DAY URE SO LOVED," a fan commented.

"My favorite variety show members singing my favorite idol's song. The combination of Running Man x BTS is the thing I really loves. cant wait to see BTS 7 back to RM," a netizen remarked.

Ad

"SPRING DAY IS A LEGENDARY SONG," an X user mentioned.

More about Running Man and its recent fan meeting

The Running Man team’s visit to Malaysia was a long-awaited event, as it marked their first fan meeting in the country in 7 years. The RUN 2 U tour has already captivated audiences across Asia, with stops in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines in 2024.

Ad

Malaysian fans, in particular, were excited to see Yu Jae-seok and Yang Se-chan make their fan meeting debut. Known for their humor and chemistry with the rest of the cast.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since its debut in 2010, Running Man has become one of South Korea’s most legendary variety shows, amassing a massive international fanbase with its mix of adventure, comedy, and intense challenges. With over 700 episodes aired, the show continues to entertain audiences worldwide.

Over the years, it has won multiple prestigious awards and remains a cultural phenomenon, with fans often recreating its unique games and missions. Malaysia holds a special significance for the variety show as their 2017 fan meeting in the country was a massive success.

Ad

This time, with the full cast reuniting on stage, fans were treated to an evening filled with laughter, games, and surprises—including the now-viral performance of Spring Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback