"No one do it like him" — Fans celebrate as BTS' RM's "LOST!" & "Neva Play" earn Best MV nomination at 2025 SXSW American Film Festival

BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon's music videos for "LOST!" and "Neva Play" have been officially selected for the Music Video Competition at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) American Film Festival. The SXSW American Film Festival is renowned for celebrating innovation and creativity in film and music. The inclusion of RM's LOST! and Neva Play in the Music Video Competition underscores the universal appeal of his artistry.

Fans of BTS and its leader Kim Namjoon have taken to social media to express their excitement and pride over this latest achievement. "Congratulations RM" has dominated social media trends.

"No one do it like him," tweeted a fan on X.

"Wow!! Congratulations Namjoonie!!!!! 🎊, " said a fan.

"So proud of you our President," commented another fan.

"holy shit!! this is awesome!!!" wrote a netizen.

"Deserved! CONGRATULATIONS RM 🥳," added another netizen.

The official selection of these videos for the Film Festival has elicited a wave of celebratory reactions, with some emphasizing the idol's double nomination.

"Another cinema festival in the bag 👑," commented a user.

"Omgg another one for the king 🥳," wrote another user on X.

"He's the only artist nominated TWICE in an ALL-GENRE category, nominated beside Sabrina Carpenter, Sleater-Kinney, A$AP Rocky...," commented a fan.

"OMG! 💜💜💜💜💜💜 So proud of our leader! 💜 Congratulations," added another fan.

RM’s LOST! and Neva Play earn global acclaim with multiple award wins and SXSW nomination

Kim Namjoon’s music video for LOST! has received widespread recognition, earning multiple international awards since its release. Premiering on May 24, 2024, via HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel, the video serves as the visual representation of the lead single from his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Through LOST!, Namjoon delves into themes of internal conflict and uncertainty, capturing the emotions of individuals who struggle to find their place.

The music video presents a surreal journey through Kim’s subconscious, depicting him trapped in a deteriorating office space as he attempts to navigate his thoughts. With the help of his friends, he ultimately finds a way to break free. Directed by Aube Perrie, who is known for his work with pop artist Harry Styles, and guided by creative director San Yan, the video combines striking visuals with a deeply introspective narrative.

LOST! has been widely celebrated for its artistic and technical achievements. In August 2024, the Berlin Commercial Awards recognized it for Best Cinematography, highlighting its exceptional visual storytelling. Two months later, the UK Music Video Awards honored the 5-times-Grammy-nominated artist with two wins: Best Alternative Video – International and Best Production Design. The UKMVA, established in 2008, evaluates music videos across various genres, with awards given for creativity, originality, and production excellence.

Further cementing its global impact, the video also received accolades at the CICLOPE Festival in Germany, securing Gold for Direction and Production Design, along with Bronze for Cinematography and Color Grading. These achievements showcase RM’s evolving artistic vision and his growing influence beyond the realm of K-pop.

Neva Play, a collaboration between American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’ Kim Namjoon, debuted on September 6, 2024. Released alongside the single, the music video blends live-action and animation, showcasing Megan performing her verses on screen while the BTS leader is featured in an animated sequence.

LOST! and Neva Play will compete against music videos from A$AP Rocky, Biji, Billy Strings, Carson Coma, Cera Gibson, Foster the People, French Cassettes, Hana Vu, Jeremy Pope, Khruangbin, Laboratorios Moreno, Nubiyan Twist ft. Nile Rodgers, Only Twin, Red Clay Strays, Sarah Klang, and Sleater-Kinney at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival's Music Video Competition.

The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival is scheduled to take place from Friday, March 7, 2025, to Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Kim Namjoon is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. He enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS member Kim Taehyung and was assigned to the 15th Infantry Division. He is set to complete his service in 2025, joining the rest of BTS members—Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—who are also currently serving.

