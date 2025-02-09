BTS' Namjoon credited as one of the celebrities impacting global popularity of Korean books like 'Almond, 'Wonder Boy,' and more

On February 7, 2025, Korea Economic Daily reported that Kim Namjoon, widely known as RM, the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, was credited as one of the celebrities who helped increase the global popularity of Korean authors and their books. RM often shares his current reads on social media and is frequently seen with books during travels and behind-the-scenes footage.

For instance, Almond, a novel exploring themes of the function of the amygdala, emotion, and empathy, gained international recognition after RM recommended it. The book delves into the life of a boy unable to feel emotions due to a brain condition, offering profound insights into human connections.

Similarly, Wonder Boy by Kim Hoon, which narrates the journey of a boy with special abilities, saw a surge in global readership following RM's endorsement. Pachinko by Lee Min-jin, Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo, and PLEASE LOOK AFTER MOTHER by Kyung-Sook Shin, among others, are some books by Korean authors recommended by the artist.

Trending

Additionally, If I Knew Then What I Know Now, Ordinary Existence by Lee Seok-won, and The Art of Loving by social philosopher Erich Fromm became popular once more due to the BTS leader's recommendation. Additionally, the Brazilian version of the book I Want to Die, but I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee features "recommended by RM" on its cover.

Korea Economic Daily reported that a representative from a publishing company stated:

"It's like winning the lottery when a famous celebrity with a large fandom mentions and exposes a specific book. No matter how hard you work, there are many cases where it's not promoted and isn't even mentioned, and it's placed in an unnoticeable place in bookstores."

The South Korean media outlet further reported about certain bookstores only displaying books that have been mentioned by celebrities. The companies also saw a surge in the sales of those particular books as fans of the celebrities placed orders only for those.

BTS' songs written by Namjoon inspired by the books

Namjoon is known to often draw inspiration from literature, weaving complex narratives and themes into their songs. A notable example is the track Sea, a hidden song in the album Love Yourself: Her. This song was inspired by Haruki Murakami's novel 1Q84, reflecting themes of alternate realities and existential quests.

Another instance is the song Butterfly, which parallels themes from Murakami's Kafka on the Shore. The lyrics mirror the novel's exploration of fate and self-discovery, showcasing Namjoon's ability to translate complex literary themes into music.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears from the group's Wings album was based on Hermann Hesse's novel Demian. The book follows the journey of Emil Sinclair and his search for himself. The theme speaks of one's loss of innocence and the consequences of their actions.

Furthermore, the album Map of the Soul: Persona is heavily influenced by Carl Jung's psychological theories, particularly the concepts of persona, shadow, and ego. The lead single, Boy with Luv, and other tracks delve into these themes, reflecting Namjoon's deep engagement with Jungian philosophy.

The Domodachi songwriter's integration of literature into his artistry fostered a unique form of cultural exchange. By highlighting Korean novels and incorporating diverse literary themes into BTS' music, he encouraged fans worldwide to explore new literary landscapes.

Currently, BTS' Namjoon is serving in the South Korean military in the 15th Infantry Division. He is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025 alongside bandmates SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback