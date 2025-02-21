"They getting sued next" — Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’ entering Top 100 on South Korea’s biggest streaming platform MelOn

One of the most popular diss tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us, was released in May 2024. It had come out during his feud with Drake, and has reportedly entered MelOn. The news was shared by @PopBase on their official X handle, on February 20, 2025.

Ad

The tweet read:

"Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar has entered the Top 100 on South Korea’s biggest streaming platform, MelOn."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet garnered massive response on the social media platform, gaining more than 420K views as well as over 17K likes within less than 24 hours since it was uploaded. Netizens further flooded the platform with their reactions to the news as a user (@Fri3zaRaps) joked:

"They getting sued next."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user tweeted:

"Kendrick’s global impact is unstoppable."

"Kendrick's always been fire, glad he's getting love over there, he deserves it," added a tweet.

"Nice to see Kendrick Lamar making moves in South Korea!" commented a fan.

While several netizens seemed elated with the news, others had a different perspective. One such user tweeted:

"LETS LISTEN TO SOMETHING ELSE PLEASE!!!!"

Ad

"Kendrick's bots working overtime 🔥," read a tweet.

"South Korea has bad taste in music," claimed another netizen.

Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, (Image via Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Not Like Us has topped multiple charts since its release. Some of these charts include ARIA chart, Canadian Hot 100, Ö3 Austria Top 40, Suomen virallinen lista, Singles Digitál Top 100, UK Hip Hop/R&B, US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, US Billboard Hot 100.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us topped the US Billboard Hot 100 once again after his Super Bowl performance

According to a February 18 article by The Fader, Not Like Us made it to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again after the Super Bowl halftime performance by the singer himself. It had previously topped the chart after its debut last year.

Ad

The diss track bagged the top position for the second time when the music video had released in July 2024. According to the outlet, a week before the Super Bowl halftime show, the song had secured 15th position on the chart.

The halftime show led to several tracks by Lamar to hit back into the chart including Luther, TV Off, Squabble Up, and 30 for 30.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lamar has also won five Grammys this year for Not Like Us in the following categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

While the diss track has gained much attention since its release, it has also become a subject of controversy. Drake sued UMG for apparently promoting it with the intent to hurt his reputation. The Canadian rapper, however, did not aim the suit at Kendrick Lamar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback