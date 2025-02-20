Did Chris Stapleton file an objection to Beyoncé's Grammy win? Viral Facebook post debunked

A rumor claiming that country singer Chris Stapleton had filed an objection after Beyoncé's Grammy win for Cowboy Carter, has been circulating across social media. For the unversed, the singer won the award in the category of "Best Country Album" earlier this month.

The rumor stemmed from a post that was uploaded on Facebook on Sunday, February 16 by a page called Country Music Stories. The caption of the post read:

"Chris Stapleton had filed an official objection to Beyoncé's Grammy win: 'Even she admits this is not a country album.'"

The post also included a statement allegedly by Chris, in which he said that country music possesses a rich taste and culture which should be celebrated. According to the alleged statement, awards under this category should be presented to those who have dedicated their lives to this genre.

The post eventually circulated on other social media platforms like Threads and TikTok. The original Facebook post garnered over 700 reshares and more than 1K likes. Snopes, however, has reported that no credible source to substantiate the claim about an objection by Chris, could be discovered.

No mention of the same could be found on the country musician's social media platforms as well. The alleged claim was also not covered by any prominent media houses. It could, thus, be concluded that no such objection was filed by Chris Stapleton against Beyoncé.

Fact-checking site Lead Stories looked into the speculation and came across a February 9 post shared on website called Fancy 4 Work. According to Lead Stories, Fancy 4 Work shows signs of being "a content farm or spam network" and not an authentic news agency.

Many fans assumed that the Grammy Awards show was rigged after Beyoncé won the best country album award

While there has been no solid evidence to corroborate that Chris Stapleton filed an objection against Beyoncé's win, it was clear that many country music fans didn't take the win positively.

According to a February 3 article by The Daily Mail, Beyoncé looked stunned when Taylor Swift announced her name as the win in the aforementioned category. Fans reportedly recalled last year's incident when Jay-Z criticized the Record Academy Industry after the 43-year-old singer failed to grab an award.

A user (@TaraBull808) took to X, on February 3, 2025, and wrote:

"Beyonce won the Grammy for the best country album. Even she knows it's rigged."

Another netizen tweeted:

"At this point, the Grammys aren’t about music, just marketing."

While she received the award under the "Best Country Album" category for Cowboy Carter, the album received no nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards. While many of her fans then seemed outraged, Dolly Parton happened to defend the CMAs. Parton told Variety in a September interview:

"I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good."

She further spoke about Beyoncé releasing a country album. Parton additionally mentioned:

"She's a country girl in Texas and Louisiana, so she grew up with that base. It wasn't like she just appeared out of nowhere."

Beyoncé at the CMA Awards in 2016, Image via Getty

The Formation singer has thus received mixed reactions over time for her presence in the country music industry.

