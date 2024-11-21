"Should've been Luke or Morgan": Fans react as Chris Stapleton wins Male Vocalist of the Year at CMAS 2024

Chris Stapleton left his fans elated as the singer won three awards at the 58th Annual CMA Awards held in Nashville on Wednesday night. The musician won the Single of the Year and Song of the Year award for his 2023 hit, White Horse. Moreover, he also bagged the Male Vocalist Award for the fourth consecutive year.

However, as soon as the news made about Chris Stapleton winning the award for the Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs started floating on social media, multiple netizens began pouring in their views and reactions on the same. Country Music Awards posted about the same on X, and a netizen criticized the decision and wrote:

“Overrated. Should’ve been Luke or Morgan.”

Others also poured in negative feedback and wrote how Morgan Wallen should have been the one to win the award:

“Luke and Morgan were robbed,” wrote one X user.

“Others had a much better year. Morgan deserved this one!!” added another social media user.

“Should have been Wallen, hands down. He has broken so many records,” exclaimed one more netizen.

On the other hand, many others applauded Chris Stapleton, and said:

“Huge respect for him,” wrote one internet user.

“As long as Stapleton does something every year he's going to win this award every time. I don't think anyone in country compares to him and his voice,” commented a fan.

Chris Stapleton was also nominated in other categories in the CMA 2024

While Chris Stapleton took home three awards in this year’s CMAs, he was also nominated in various other categories like the Entertainer of the Year. However, Morgan Wallen ended up winning the award.

Thereafter, he was also nominated in the Album of the Year category, but the award was ultimately won by Cody Johnson for Leather. On the other hand, Chris Stapleton has also won many other awards in the last few years.

The musician has won 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards, and many other prestigious accolades.

On the other hand, the singer is currently enjoying the success of Higher, which was released in November, last year. The album consisted of 14 songs, like Mountains of My Mind, Weight of Your World, The Day I Die, Higher, White Horse, Think I’m in Love with You, It Takes a Woman and Trust.

On the other hand, Chris, born in 1978 in Lexington, Kentucky has previously released 4 other albums, with Traveller being his first in 2015. Thereafter, he released From A Room: Volume 1 and 2 in 2017, and Starting Over in 2020.

Apart from this, the singer has worked and collaborated with many other artists like John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Mike Campbell, Taylor Swift, and even Adele.

As the netizens poured in mixed reactions, the singer has neither addressed the comments of the masses nor spoken up about winning the three awards.

