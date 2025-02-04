"Haters will say it's fake" — Internet reacts to viral AI video of cowboys and horses taking over Grammys when Beyoncé won Best Country Album

On Monday, February 3, an AI video featuring a comic recreation of Beyoncé receiving the Album of the Year Award at the 67th Grammys - was uploaded on the social media platform. Posted by an X user named @beyoncegarden, it was captioned:

"THIS HAS TO BE THE FUNNIEST AI VIDEO EVER LMFAOOO"

The clip, which was nearly 30 seconds long, started with Taylor Swift in her red Grammy outfit.

As Swift opened the envelope and announced Cowboy Carter as the winner of the category, a shocked Bey was suddenly surrounded by a large crowd of cowboys running towards the stage. Meanwhile, a brown horse ran across the Grammys stage, knocking off both Taylor and the microphone.

While cowboys and horses wreaked havoc among the seated audience, Chappell Roan suddenly transformed into Glinda, the good witch. Roan then took down all the cowboys, with the audience cheering for her. As Beyoncé finally reached the stage, she said: "Wow, I really was not expecting that."

The video clip has since gone viral, receiving over 11 million views, 300K likes, and 40K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Haters will say it's fake"

Some netizens talked about Chappell Roan turning into Glinda, the good witch, in the AI video clip.

"CHAPPELL TURNING INTO GLINDA THE GOOD BITCH IM CRINEEEEE" - commented an X user.

"Showing this to my grandma, get her fired up for her knitting club." - added another one.

"this is what beyoncé meant when she said 'yall haters corny with that illuminate shit'" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that AI could be trained to be even funnier.

"AI officially won the Grammys before Drake could" - posted a fourth netizen.

"Right? If only AI could learn from our laughter! With PublicAI, we can train it to be even funnier while earning rewards. Win-win!" - replied a fifth one.

"Bro galloped straight outta nowhere like he had a speech prepared" - commented a sixth user.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won two awards in the 67th Grammy

The AI video follows Beyoncé's win of three Grammys on February 2, including two for her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which won Album of the Year and Best Country Album. While accepting the Album of the Year award, she expressed gratitude, saying she had waited for the honor and thanked firefighters for keeping LA safe.

Bey continued to say:

"Thank God that I'm still able to do what I love after so many years. I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about, and to stay persistent."

The third award that Bey won was the Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Beyoncé won the award alongside Miley Cyrus, for their 2024 collaborative track, II Most Wanted (also from the same album).

The Irreplaceable singer had bagged eleven Grammy nominations this year, giving her a lead at the event. Here's the list of all eight of her nominations, besides her winning categories:

Record of the Year - Texas Hold 'Em

Song of the Year - Texas Hold 'Em

Best Pop Solo Performance - Bodyguard

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Levii's Jeans, featuring Post Malone

Best Melodic Rap Performance - Spaghettii, featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

Best Country Solo Performance - 16 Carriages

Best Country Song - Texas Hold 'Em

Best Americana Performance - Ya Ya

Besides Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar ruled the 2025 Grammys, sweeping both Song and Record of the Year awards on Sunday for his 2024 mega-hit track, Not Like Us.

