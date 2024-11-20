"hérstory" — Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK's Rosé becomes the first female soloist to top Billboard Japan Hot 100 with 'APT.'

On November 20, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé made history by becoming the first female soloist to top the Billboard Japan Hot 100. Her song became the first to hit No. 1 in the last decade and the fifth English song to top the chart in Billboard's history.

Her latest song, APT. with Bruno Mars, peaked at No. 1 on the chart after four weeks of charting. The song was released on October 18, 2024, under Atlantic Records and The Black Label.

For the unversed, after leaving YG Entertainment, she signed with The Black Label, owned by music producer Teddy, on June 17, 2024. Following this, on September 27, she signed a global record deal with Atlantic Records, home to Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Charlie XCX, and more.

APT. was co-written by Rosé, Bruno Mars, Amy Allen, Theron Thomas, Henry Walter, Christopher Brody Brown, Omer Fedi, Phillip Lawrence, Michael Chapman, Rogét Chahayed, and Nicholas Chinn.

The chorus of the song is based on the rhythmic chant of "apateu" (Korean 아쌌슸), which means "apartment" in English. The song is inspired by a popular drinking game played in South Korea. The track amalgamates pop-punk, pop-rock, electropop, and indie-rock beats.

Fans were thrilled over her latest achievement. One fan wrote on X:

"hérstory"

Supporters inundated social media with reactions, lauding her "power."

"Is this the main chart in japan? like circle in kr?" a fan wrote.

"Im so proud of you rosieee. And we made it, my fellow jp n1s!!" another fan wrote.

"The only one who has the power #Rosé," one other fan added.

Others mentioned that she would be "No. 1 across all charts" once her debut solo album is released.

"Wait and this happened the minute she stepped foot in japan this DIVAAAAA," one fan said.

"And antis have the audacity to question this woman," another fan added.

"When the album comes back she’ll be back at no. 1 across all charts." another fan commented.

BLACKPINK's Rosé achieved historic feats with the release of APT.

Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT. peaked at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US charts. The song topped the charts for four consecutive weeks. APT. also became the fastest song to earn over 300 million views on YouTube. It broke the previous records held by PSY's Gentleman and BLACKPINK's Lisa's Lalisa music videos.

She became the first K-pop female solo artist to achieve a Perfect All-Kill, ranking No. 1 on the Circle Digital Chart.

Here is the full list of achievements of Rosé's latest solo comeback release:

Billboard Hot 100: Opened at No. 8, making her the first female K-pop artist to enter the top 10.

Opened at No. 8, making her the first female K-pop artist to enter the top 10. Spotify Global: First K-pop female solo artist to top the chart.

First K-pop female solo artist to top the chart. YouTube: APT. MV surpassed 100 million views within a week and became the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this feat.

APT. MV surpassed 100 million views within a week and became the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this feat. Apple Music Global: First K-pop act to top the chart alongside Spotify Global for three days in a row.

First K-pop act to top the chart alongside Spotify Global for three days in a row. iTunes: APT. ranked at No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for 33 days and European iTunes Song Chart for three consecutive days.

APT. ranked at No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for 33 days and European iTunes Song Chart for three consecutive days. TikTok: APT. gained over 1 billion views on TikTok becoming the fastest song to achieve this.

APT. gained over 1 billion views on TikTok becoming the fastest song to achieve this. YouTube Music: APT. gained over 190 million plays.

APT. gained over 190 million plays. MelOn: APT. charted for seven days at No. 1 on the MelOn Daily Chart.

APT. charted for seven days at No. 1 on the MelOn Daily Chart. QQ Music: APT. topped the Chinese music chart.

APT. topped the Chinese music chart. ARIA Song Chart: APT. was No. 1 on the chart.

APT. was No. 1 on the chart. UK: APT. was No. 1 for Trending Song, Most Downloaded Song, and the Most Streamed Video.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Rosé is set to appear on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show on December 4, ahead of her solo album release. Her debut solo album, Rosie, consisting of 12 tracks will be out on December 6. Furthermore, Rosé is set to drop the pre-release single, Number One Girl, from her upcoming album on November 22, 2024.

Reportedly, Rosé will deliver a special performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards, which will be held on November 22 and 23.

