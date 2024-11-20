What to expect at the 2024 MAMA awards? Exclusive stages by Boy Next Door, Enhypen, TXT, and Treasure

The 2024 MAMA Awards, a prestigious global K-pop event, is set to take place on November 22 and 23 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. As one of the most anticipated ceremonies in the K-pop industry, this year's MAMA Awards promises a variety of exclusive performances that will captivate fans worldwide.

The ceremony will be broadcast live globally, with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters at 6 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). The show will showcase performances by Boy Next Door, Enhypen, TXT, and Treasure, each bringing their own unique style to the stage.

BoyNextDoor, who have been making waves with their growing popularity, is set to deliver a memorable performance. As per Korean media outlet SINGLE LIST, BoyNextDoor will present a witty and sweet love confession, drawing inspiration from their title track Nice Guy from their third mini-album 19.99, at the MAMA Awards.

The stage will evoke the excitement of a prom (graduation party), with fans curious to see how the love confession will unfold. The group recently sold out their first solo concert and has seen career highs with each album.

Enhypen, fresh off the success of their second regular repackaged album ROMANCE: UNTOLD-daydream-, will bring the album's vampire-themed narrative to life, according to SINGLE LIST. With record-breaking sales and strong chart performances, Enhypen's stage will incorporate its signature storytelling through the elements of love, vampires, and the supernatural.

One highlight will be member Niki's collaboration with Bada Lee, the leader of the dance crew Bebe, who rose to fame after winning Street Woman Fighter 2. This dance performance is highly anticipated, as Enhypen continues to prove their skills as complete performers.

TXT, known for its dreamy atmosphere and captivating storytelling, will also take the stage. The group has recently released their seventh mini-album, Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, continuing their journey with the fourth chapter of their conceptual series.

Their performance at the MAMA Awards, as reported by SINGLE LIST, will draw inspiration from their previous works, including Deja Vu. They will present a unique narrative of a boy's growth amidst a nightmare. However, according to BigHit's announcement, TXT's leader Soobin will be absent from the event due to health issues.

Treasure, with their powerful live performances and energetic stage presence, is also set to deliver an intense performance, SINGLE LIST cited. The group, known for their explosive energy, will utilize the 360-degree center stage at the MAMA Awards to create an unforgettable experience.

After completing their successful second Asia tour, Treasure has proven their ability to captivate audiences, and this stage promises to turn the entire venue upside down with their dynamic performance.

In addition to these exclusive performances, the 2024 MAMA Awards will feature notable presenters from various entertainment sectors. These include Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Jung Ho Yeon, and many others, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The awards show will also see the return of iconic performers like G-Dragon, who will grace the stage for the first time in nine years, making his appearance especially significant for fans.

International broadcast times and streaming platforms for the 2024 MAMA Awards

The 2024 MAMA Awards will be streamed live across various platforms and broadcast in multiple countries at the following times:

Hong Kong: 5 pm on tvN Asia

Indonesia: 4 pm on tvN Asia

Singapore: 5 pm on tvN Asia and meWATCH

Philippines: 5 pm on tvN Asia

Japan: 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+, and Ponta

South Korea: 6 pm on Mnet, TVING, tvN Show, Naver, CHZZK

Malaysia: 5 pm on tvN Asia

Maldives: 2 pm on tvN Asia

Myanmar: 3:30 pm on tvN Asia

Taiwan: 5 pm on tvN Asia

Thailand: 4 pm on TrueVisions Now, True X-Zyte

Vietnam: 4 pm on FPT Play

Australia: 7:30 pm on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

India: 2:30 pm on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

Europe: 10 am on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

UK: 9 am on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

Eastern Time (USA): 4 am on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

Central Time (USA): 3 am on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

Pacific Time (USA): 1 am on YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, KCON official)

Fans worldwide can enjoy the event through these real-time regional broadcast and online streams.

The MAMA Awards, organized by CJ ENM, has celebrated K-pop excellence for 25 years. Previously held in various Asian countries like Macao, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the show is now moving to Los Angeles to enhance its global reach and connect with a broader audience, showcasing K-pop's expanding international influence.

With a combination of exciting performances, star-studded presenters, and innovative storytelling stages, the 2024 MAMA Awards promises to be a memorable celebration of K-pop. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the event, which will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, including Mnet, Mnet K-POP, and Mnet Plus.

