"Drake got 9 more songs" — Wack 100 defends Kendrick Lamar's GNX outselling Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's $$$4U in first-week sales

On February 24, 2025, a Joe Budden fan page on X posted a video of Wack 100 defending Kendrick Lamar's GNX outselling Drake and PartyNextDoor's collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, in first week sales. In the video, Wack 100 commented on how Kendrick's album sold 320,000 units in its first week while Drizzy and PND's album was on its way to achieving 250,000 equivalent album units within a week of its release.

At that point, Adam 22 claimed that $ome $exy $ongs 4 U' wasn't a real Drake album. He added that Drizzy makes songs in the rap, pop, and R&B music genres, wherein his collab album with PartyNextDoor appealed only to "one-third of the musical style that Drake brings to the table."

Further into comparing the rapper's new albums, Wack 100 mentioned that Drizzy's collab album with PND featured 21 songs, whereas Kendrick Lamar's GNX featured 12 tracks. Commenting on the same, Wack 100 said:

"And guess what? Drake got 9 more songs. You know what this means? He got 9 more songs than what Kendrick had so he got 9 more streaming to get to that number"

Contradicting Wack 100's opinion, Adam 22 claimed that if Drizzy put out a "real album" featuring pop, rap, and R&B, he'd sell more than 250,000 equivalent album units. Further into the conversation, Rainwater tried making a comparison between Boosie Badazz and Kendrick Lamar, which Wack 100 dismissed on the spot.

Drake's collab album with PartyNextDoor makes its No.1 debut on Billboard 200

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was released on February 14, 2025. It had garnered popularity even before its release, given the high hype and anticipation around the album. According to a report by Billboard dated February 23, 2025, the newly launched album reached the No.1 position on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 1, 2025.

The publication mentioned that this achievement placed Drake in competition with Taylor Swift and Jay-Z in the category of most No. 1s among solo artists in the 69-year Billboard chart history. Currently, all three artists have 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, which is led by 19 No. 1 albums by The Beatles.

Swift, Hov, and Drizzy are followed by Eminem, Future, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and Kanye West on the chart.

The One Dance rapper announced his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor in August 2024 by making an appearance at a PND's Party and Friends show in Toronto. After his performance, Drizzy announced:

“I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you,”

Additionally, during his DRIZZMAS livestream with Adin Ross in December 2024, Drizzy said that his joint album with PartyNextDoor was one of the projects he is most proud of in his life. The rapper added:

“I’ve always wanted [to] make a full album of our sound, Toronto sound, R&B. The best that both of us have to offer… The listening party has to be in the city.”

Drizzy is currently performing across Australia and New Zealand for his Anita Max Win Tour, which kicked off in Perth on February 4, 2025. The tour is scheduled to end on March 16, 2025, at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

