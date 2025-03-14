"Drake's gonna catch a lot of strays"— X erupts as Playboi Carti releases I Am Music tracklist, confirms collaboration with Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti's latest album I Am Music, released on March 14, 2025, has taken the internet by storm. This is not only because of the high anticipation surrounding the rapper's studio album, but also because of a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

The official account of the Bando rapper's label Opium released a tracklist before the album's release, wherein one of the songs called Good Credit featured Kendrick Lamar. Prior to that, while Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, revealed the names of the featured artists on the new album via a tweet, he did not confirm Lamar's name.

Kendrick Lamar's collab on I Am Music amassed a lot of attention from netizens before its release, who expressed their views on the same on X. Commenting on how Lamar's feature on Playboi Carti's album would affect his opponent Drake, an X user tweeted:

"Drake's gonna catch a lot of strays."

"Wow he really betrayed drake," an X user commented.

"Watch him mention Drake 😭, "another X user mentioned.

"The conversation is going to be about Drake," an internet user stated.

Additionally, netizens and fans of Lamar and Carter expressed their excitement on their favorite rappers dropping a track together:

"This is crazy if true. Kendrick and Carti on the same track is about to be wild. Both has lyrical depth that is insane," an internet user said.

"Gonna be big, literally. Kendrick features awesomely in trap," a netizen commented.

"Two legends in one album," another netizen remarked.

Kendrick Lamar calls out A$AP Relli on Playboi Carti's album I Am Music: Details explored

Playboi Carti's collaborative track with Kendrick Lamar, called Good Credit, features the latter taking a dig at A$AP Relli, who was recently involved in a lawsuit against A$AP Rocky.

In the lawsuit, Relli claimed that Rocky shot him with a gun in November 2021, and that the bullet grazed his hand. However, the court found A$AP Rocky not guilty of the felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Referencing the controversy concerning Relli and Rocky on Carti's album, Kendrick Lamar rapped:

"Elliante chain go big, white gold link fall on the belly/ The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b*tch on point like A$AP Relli."

Additionally, even before Playboi Carti confirmed Lamar's feature on I Am Music, DJ Akademiks announced the same during a recent livestream. Akademiks asked fans to buckle up indicating that Lamar was about to diss Drake again on the Carti album.

It is speculated that Lamar indirectly hinted at Drake's lawsuit against UMG in one of the verses on Good Credit. The verse in question states:

"The numbers says nothing, the money is nothing, I really been held my promise/ Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, nigga, I'm Luka Dončić/ Conspiracy theories is given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person."

While there is no confirmation about the same, the mention of 'conspiracy theories' in the lyrics reportedly points to Drake's claim that Universal Music Group conspired with Spotify to artificially enhance the streams of Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

I Am Music is Playboi Carti's third studio album. In addition to a feature by Kendrick Lamar, the album consists of collaborations with The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Ty Dolla $ign, among other artists.

