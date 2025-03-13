"ITS GON BE CALLED A CLASSIC DAY 1" — DJ Akademiks says Playboi Carti called and played the whole "I Am Music' album to him

Following Playboi Carti's announcement of his new album, I Am Music's release date, DJ Akademiks took to X on March 13, 2025, claiming that the rapper played the entire album to him. Akademiks wrote in his tweet:

"CARTI JUST CALLED ME AND PLAYED THE WHOLE ‘I AM MUSIC’ ALBUM. ITS GON BE CALLED A CLASSIC DAY 1. IF IM LYING UNFOLLOW AND BLOCK ME."

This was not DJ Akademiks's only review for Carti's upcoming album. He went on a tweeting spree dropping details about I Am Music, claiming that the album featured "Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih."

DJ Akademiks comment on listening to Carti's I Am Music album (Image via X/ @Akademiks)

Akademiks added that Lil Uzi Vert's 2016 purple hair look was back and that he nearly shed a tear listening to Carti's album. The podcaster referred to a list of artists, including Future (whom he mentioned as Pluto), Sliime, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd.

In another tweet, Akademiks revealed that Playboi Carti had another surprising feature on his upcoming album, which was "too fye" for the podcaster to even announce. DJ Akdemiks mentioned:

"Just remember it’s stamped when u hear em say ‘CARTI MY EVIL TWIN’."

"MOST COMPLETE ALBUM" — DJ Akademiks praises Playboi Carti's I Am Music

In addition to stating that Carti played the whole I Am Music album for him ahead of its release and revealing the artists featured on the same, DJ Akademiks posted multiple tweets praising the upcoming album. In a series of tweets dated March 13, 2025, Akademiks mentioned:

"MOST COMPLETE ALBUM w songs for everybody. all hits no misses. Block me if I’m lying when u hear it tm night."

In another tweet, the podcaster mentioned that Carti's 2020 album Whole Lotta Red took time to grow among some people. However, that won't be the case with the rapper's soon-to-be-released album. Akademiks claimed that the tracks were "slapping out the gate."

Further, Akademiks stated that the I Am Music album is so good that even non-Carti fans will be vibing to it. In his final tweet concerning the album, DJ Akademiks wrote:

"CARTI SAVED 2025. FRIDAY YOU WILL SEE. PIN THIS TWEET TO REMIND URSELF TO TELL ME I WAS RIGHT."

While DJ Akademiks had been praising Playboi Carti's upcoming album on X a few days ago, the podcaster claimed that even the rapper's label was confused with regard to the album's release. During a live stream on March 5, 2025, Akademiks claimed that he reached out to Carti's label Opium and stated:

"I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh. They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man."

Moreover, Akademiks praised Playboi Carti for increasing his stock "by only focusing on anticipation," adding that the rapper amassed a lot of attention without dropping new music.

I Am Music is Playboi Carti's third studio album, which was teased by the rapper in 2021. Since then, the rapper has announced the release of a new album multiple times, but it didn't come to fruition until he recently tweeted that his album was set to release on March 14, 2025.

