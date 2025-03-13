Playboi Carti has built anticipation for his upcoming album, I Am Music, which would be his third studio album. And while an official release date is yet to be announced, online chatter hints that it will be dropping soon. According to The Tribune, the rapper announced the album on social media, tagging Spotify, although it doesn't appear to be live anymore.

That said, the streaming platform reportedly replied with a tweet of three hourglass emoji, also tagging Carti, further fueling speculations of the upcoming release. In the latest update, Spotify shared a teaser video of Playboi Carti's I Am Music album on X on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, writing "HAVE FAITH" in the caption.

Following the short teaser release, fans who have been anticipating the album flocked to the comments to share their thoughts and excitement for the upcoming release.

"It's happening. It's about d*mn time!," a user on X commented.

More fans shared their excitement for when the album will finally be released, adding that it's going to "fire everyone up" and prove that Carti is the "greatest artist of this generation."

"Knew it all along. Carti gonna go up at rolling loud, fire everyone up with the album, and then immediately upload it to streaming. Gonna be [fire]. Good end to the crazy rollout too," an X user said.

"IT'S HAPPENING OMG, WE"RE SO BACK," another user on X commented.

"It's time for Playboi Carti to prove he's the greatest artist of this generation," an X user added.

However, some fans lament about how the teaser didn't include any hopeful details about Playboi Carti's album, like the anticipated release date.

"Nah it's over not even a date or nothing just "HAVE FAITH," an X user commented.

"No date, no word from Carti himself, just "Have Faith," it's so over," another user on X said.

What to know about Playboi Carti's upcoming I Am Music album

While no official release date shared for Playboi Carti's I Am Music album, either from the rapper himself or Spotify. The album has been available for pre-order on the rapper's website for some time, per Tribune. There's a disclaimer note hinting at the album's release window. It reportedly claims the album will be out "no later than six months from September 12, 2024. So there's speculation that it will roll out near Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

However, hip-hop aggregator Kurrco claimed it's dropping on Friday, March 14, 2025. That said, the mounting hype of the album and comments from Carti's fans online hints that many have been eagerly awaiting the album's arrival.

The rapper previously shared that Kanye West will be part of the album, although the extent of the latter's involvement is not yet known. That said, Playboi Carti reportedly told a nightclub audience, per The Tribune, that Kanye was "making beats and sh*t," further teasing that that album is going to be "crazy."

Stay tuned for updates and news about Carti's highly anticipated I Am Music album.

