Drake took to his Instagram account on March 11 to seemingly tease his upcoming album. The singer claimed in the social media post that he grew up “non-confrontational” and that fans might be surprised by his next chapter. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the same.

Drake shared a carousel of images, including a recent video of him renting out a club to gamble alone as a Sabrina Carpenter song played in the background. There was also a picture of what appeared to be an OVO Sound sweatshirt, an image of a Zofran tablet, and other selfies. Drake also wrote in the caption:

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore.”

It seems like Drake was addressing his beef with Kendrick Lamar while speaking about growing up “non confrontational.” The duo released a series of diss tracks towards each other with K. Dot seemingly winning their feud with his record-breaking Drake- diss track Not Like Us.

Drizzy also added in the Instagram post:

“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. 😮‍💨”

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to his Instagram post, with one person saying:

Netizen reacts to Drizzy's Instagram post

Several others appeared to troll Drake online while also opining on Drizzy, calling himself “non-confrontational.” Some comments online read:

Others also discussed Drizzy claiming to start a "new chapter," which is likely going to be his next album. Comments online read:

Drizzy’s latest social media post comes after he recently teamed up with PartyNextDoor to release their joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Drake settles legal action against iHeartMedia amid feud with UMG

Earlier this month, Drizzy reached a settlement with iHeartMedia over the distribution of the Not Like Us track. Drizzy had alleged that the organization was receiving illegal payments from Universal Music Group to boost the radio’s airplay of Not Like Us.

It is worth noting that UMG manages both Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake’s legal team told NBC News in a statement that the rapper and iHeart Media had reached an “amicable resolution of the dispute.” They added:

“We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter.”

Drizzy had alleged that UMG engaged in “irregular and inappropriate practices” to boost the streams of Not Like Us.

Drizzy also accused UMG of being aware of the false accusations of him being a s*x offender, harboring s*x offenders and committing other s*xual crimes being present in the Not Like Us music video and album art.

