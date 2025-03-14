"You mad that you didn't get be on the album"— Internet reacts to Kanye West criticizing Kendrick Lamar's feature on Playboi Carti's album

Despite the delay, Playboi Carti's album, Music, is finally out and it features three collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, but Kanye West has some opinions about the Not Like Us rapper's heavy involvement in Carti's 30-track album.

On Friday morning, March 14, 2025, Kanye took to X to share how he doesn't like Kendrick's music. While he admitted that the fellow rapper is "very good" in terms of rapping, he asserted that he didn't need to hear him on Carti's new album.

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

Ye's latest tweet earned various reactions from social media users. One in particular accused him of being "mad" because he didn't get to be on the album.

"You mad that you didn't get to be on the album or executively produce it again," an X user commented.

More fans accuse Kanye West of trying to be controversial, with some netizens calling him out for using Kendrick Lamar's name to chase some clout and get attention.

"Trying to artificially create a[n] issue is very clout chase..... You liked his music when he was on No More Parties in LA. Or when you wanted to piggy back on Like That song. The playbook of trying to be the most abrasive and controversial is getting old," an X user said.

"Attention Seeking Weirdo who is begging for Kendrick Lamar to acknowledge him. How are you a successful Billionaire but still begs for Attention with TWEETS? How is that even possible," another X user commented.

"Kanye will do anything to have people talk about him raps biggest narcissist," an X user added.

However, some fans agree with Kanye West's opinion about Kendrick Lamar not being needed on Playboi Carti's album.

"Finally someone say what we wanna say k is good but on Carti album don't fit," an X user wrote.

"Good take. When people criticize Kendrick people freak out. I like Kendrick music but he was not needed on a Carti album," another X user commented.

Kanye West isn't featured on Playboi Carti's new album despite rumors

Ahead of its release, Playboi Carti's Music album has been the subject of several rumors, including that Kanye West would be working on it. The Atlanta rapper also hyped up the rumors in September 2024 by shouting out Ye on his Instagram story, per Billboard, saying that they have been working on the album.

However, when the album rolled out Kanye was not featured on any of the songs. Variety also cited a confirmation from Carti's representative saying that Kanye didn't produce or contribute to the song Good Credit, but it features a sped-up sample that sounds like Ye's 2004 The College Dropout.

Billboard, however, says that Kanye West produced the track Backdoor, which ironically features Kendrick Lamar. Originally thought to be titled I Am Music, the 30-track album also includes features from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.

