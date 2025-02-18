DDG bans Halo from listening to NBA YoungBoy after he started acting different after listening to “Right Foot Creep”

X user @scubaryan_ recently posted a video showing American YouTuber and rapper DDG putting a ban on his son Halo listening to rapper, NBA YoungBoy. In the video, DDG's son with Halle Bailey, Halo sat on his father's lap with earphones listening to YoungBoy's track Right Foot Creep. Shortly after listening to the song, the video cuts to Halo seems to be behaving differently.

Ad

As little Halo starts acting cranky, DDG tells him:

"No more YoungBoy... that's the last time you listened to YoungBoy"

DDG proceeds to tell his child that he was a suburban kid as he was born in Beverly Hills. The rapper also told Halo that his child wasn't a thug even though he was. Later in the video, DDG takes Halo away from the camera.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While DDG doesn't have any known feud with NBA YoungBoy, the rapper has talked about his 2021 collab with YoungBoy and OG Parker for the track Hood Melody.

Sharing an unexpected bit of information during his interview with Vlad TV in April 2024, DDG commented in the context of his collab with YoungBoy on Hood Melodyi:

"That was another like situation, I've never met YoungBoy...We have like mutual like friends and s*it like that we know each other through type s*it. But right before I was going to shoot the video with him, he got locked up."

Ad

NBA YoungBoy to be released from prison in July 2025: Details explored

According to a report by Vibe dated September 2024, YoungBoy has faced multiple legal issues in recent years wherein prescription drug fraud charges were levied against him in April and May 2024. Additionally, he was accused of two gun charges in May and August 2024.

In August 2024, the rapper pleaded guilty to illegal firearms possession as a convicted felon. This charge stemmed from an incident in 2020, wherein NBA YoingBoy was one of the 16 people arrested at a music video shoot in Louisiana. He was also charged with possessing a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record in 2021. However, the second charge was dismissed as part of the rapper's plea agreement.

Ad

Ad

As per Newsweek's report dated January 11, 2025, NBA YoungBoy took a deal that resolved some of the charges against him. The plea deal was finalized in September 2024, and it required the rapper to accept that he was in illegal possession of multiple firearms while filming a music video in Baton Rouge.

Additionally, the deal comprised a 23-month prison sentence with a $200,000 fine and a 5-year probation period. Moreover, the rapper also agreed to hand over the weapons consisting of a Masterpiece Arms MPA30T 9mm handgun, and a Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol.

Ad

The publication mentioned that NBA YoungBoy will be released from prison on July 27, 2025, and that the rapper's sentence seems to have been reduced because it includes time served in prison until May 2024.

In November 2024, NBA YoungBoy entered a guilty plea in his prescription drug fraud case wherein he didn't have to serve time but pay $25000 as a fine. The prescription drug fraud case began when police arrested 5 people in YoungBoy's vehicle while they were trying to pick up a fake prescription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback