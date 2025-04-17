"THE DROUGHT IS OVER" - Fans react to JID announcing new single 'WRK' dropping this Friday

Following an electric performance at Dreamville Festival 2025, which was held earlier this month, JID is gearing up for his first official solo release this Friday titled WRK.

The record marks the rapper's first single following up on multiple features released last year. WRK was also live-previewed during his set at Dreamville 2025.

The upcoming single will be released to all major streaming platforms on April 18, 2025. JID shared a new video on his social media yesterday, which included the official cover art for WRK and a teaser into his "new era" of music.

"Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive yet tedious process. I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cus I ain’t no b*tch),” he wrote in the video.

The rapper continues by recounting an instance of him working in the studio, listening to WRK's instrumental, citing that his OG coach hyping up the record pushed him into creating a new world.

"Fast forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying ‘Let’s go to WORK.’ I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control. And. It’s. F*cking. UGLY," JID explained.

With his fanbase hyped up for the new release, popular media outlets like NFR Podcast began re-sharing WRK's release announcement. Several fans were seen sharing their praise for the Atlanta rapper and his upcoming projects.

More reactions followed from fans citing their appreciation for JID and longing for new music from the rapper.

"He finally remembered his Spotify login details," a fan joked.

"It’s about damn time," a fan stated.

"Finally. AOTY on the way," added another.

Some were seen questioning whether the upcoming project would be a mixtape or an official follow-up to his third studio album - The Forever Story.

"Is it a tape or an album," a user questioned.

"This an album or what," questioned another.

"I think this is a single and the album drops on 08/08," a user suggested.

Everything we know about JID's upcoming fourth studio album

JID is reportedly gearing up for a new album, supposedly titled Forever & A Day, which will follow up on 2022's highly acclaimed The Forever Story LP.

The project was reportedly previewed in full during a live listening session, in Paris, while the rapper attended Paris Fashion Week 2025. Fans who got to experience the album were found praising the upcoming LP on social media, stating:

"He put his heart into his next project. Intentional features that work too well, he takes his writing seriously. There’s a lot of duality in the themes, it's as introspective as it is competitive."

During a recent interview with i-D magazine, earlier this year, JID confirmed that his fourth studio album had been submitted to Dreamville Records, his label, citing that he's been working on this project for the past several years.

"It’s done. It’s turned in. It’s been turned in, it’s coming really fu*king soon. It’s been a long time in the making and all the t’s are crossed and my i’s are dotted. So I think we in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years," he said.

While fans await the release of JID's Forever & A Day, the Atlanta rapper will also be dropping a collaborative project with producer Metro Boomin. The untitled LP is expected to hit streaming platforms later this year.

