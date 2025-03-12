NFR Podcast confirms new 2 Chainz x Statik Selektah album dropping this year

2 Chainz is gearing up for his second collaborative effort for the year, this time teaming up with producer Statik Selektah. The LP will officially follow up on his collaboration project with Larry June and The Alchemist, titled Life Is Beautiful, which was released on streaming platforms last month.

The confirmation appears to have come directly from the producer himself, who reposted popular media outlet NFR Podcast's announcement post from X (formerly Twitter) on Instagram, citing it was "about time".

According to NFR Podcast's tweet, uploaded to the social media platform on March 9, 2025, the new collaborative LP will reportedly host featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Ceelo Green, and Mary J. Blige.

While the title, official tracklist, and confirmed features are yet to be announced, fans appeared excited at the possibility of receiving another 2 Chainz project this year, with many claiming the rapper was already an "Album of the Year" contender.

Although 2 Chainz is yet to respond to budding anticipation surrounding his new project, Statik Selektah was seen commenting on NFR's post suggesting their upcoming album will feature "more artists" than those already reported.

Who is Statik Selektah? History explored as producer reportedly teams up with 2 Chainz for new album

Patrick Baril, professionally known as Statik Selektah, is a 32-year-old hip-hop producer, reporter, DJ, radio personality, and label executive. His soulful productions appear to draw inspiration from the sounds of his hometown Boston.

Heavily contributing to the growing establishment of East Coast hip-hop, the DJ/producer's ingenuity and creativeness have been key in breaking new artists into the industry. Many popular rappers have refered to him as one of the industry's finest record producers.

Statik Selektah during his birthday celebration on January 23, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez)

From running his "Showoff Radio" program on Eminem's Shade 45, hosted by Sirius XM station, to dropping multiple mixtapes over the past decade, Statik Selektah's influence on the hip-hop industry has only grown larger over time.

In 2003, Statik Selektah established his PR/Marketing agency ShowOff, whose goal was to promote and manage upcoming talents like Termanology in Boston, Massachusetts.

While also representing lifestyle brands like Reebok, G-Unit Records, and more, the producer would later convert this agency into a full-fledged record label by 2006, with Termanology's Out the Gate album marking the company's first official release.

Earlier in his career, after securing a production degree at Boston’s New England Institute of Art, Selektah would release several mixtapes, starting with Spell My Name Right. His work led to massive collaborations with established artists like DJ Premier, Jadakiss, and Q-Tip.

After establishing his record label, Selektah would officially debut multiple albums, of which 100 Proof: The Hangover would reach the top 40 spot on Billboard's Heatseeker Album Chart.

While dropping albums that were garnering attention on Billboard and amongst members from the hip-hop music industry, Selektah would continue his collaborative efforts with rising artists. Working with artists like Mac Miller, Raekwon, Ab-Soul, Styles P, Freeway, Freddie Gibbs, and more, generated a massive roster of talent on his professional resume.

He also heavily contributed to the production of Joey Bada$$'s debut studio album, B4.DA.$$, and Action Bronson's debut LP, Mr. Wonderful, both of which went on to debut at No.1 and No.3 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart respectively.

Statik Selektah's most recent solo album, Round Trip, was released to streaming platforms on June 9, 2023, hosting 20 full-length records and features from some of hip-hop's finest. The project featured artists like Benny The Butcher, Termanology, Symba, Ghostface Killah, Russ, Logic, G-Eazy, and more.

Besides his music and production contributions, Statik Selektah was responsible for composing and producing six records that were included in the official Grand Theft Auto soundtrack, released alongside GTA IV in 2011.

The budding anticipation surrounding 2 Chainz and Statik Selektah teaming up for a reported collaboration album has started gaining traction across social media platforms, with fans awaiting further announcements regarding it's title and potentional 2025 release date.

