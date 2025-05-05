"He's in that mode right now" — Smiley says Drake has been locked in working on his new solo album

On Monday, May 5, @Kurrco posted a video clip of rapper Smiley talking about Drake working on his new solo album, saying:

"Brother, I'm telling you. I've seen him the other day, we're at a party, and he [Drake] was in the other room by himself, eating pasta, with the wired headphones - billionaire has the wired headphones - writing music while we have a whole f**king party going on. So he's on a different mode right now."

Smiley then compared the moment to the time when Drizzy was working on the video shoot of his latest hit track, Nokia, adding:

"The man's talking his sh*t cause he's in that mode right now."

The God's Plan rapper first teased his solo album back in February during his Australian tour. Two months later, on April 13, Drake joined Adin Ross on a Kick livestream, where he revealed that he's back in the studio recording a solo album.

If the new project releases this year, it will be Drizzy's second album dropped in 2025, following his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor—$ome $exy $ongs 4 U—on Valentine's Day (February 14).

During the livestream, Aubrey shared that Greedy is his favorite track from the album and thanked fans for streaming $$$4U.

"Shout-out to everybody that's streaming the album. Thank you, thank you so much... Every time, every journey. Working on a new album right now... it's a slap," Drizzy said.

When Adin asked the Worst Behavior rapper if the upcoming release would be a solo release, Drizzy confirmed it. However, he has not announced a title or release date for the project as of now.

Drake's last solo album, For All The Dogs, dropped in October 2023 and went on to become the highest-selling rap album of the year. It also topped the Billboard 200 album chart upon its release.

Elsewhere in the livestream, the duo discussed Drizzy's favorite album from his catalog. The Know Yourself rapper mentioned his third album, Nothing Was the Same (2013), and his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind (2022).

Travis Scott used Drake's Nokia in his birthday celebration

Besides Drake's solo album announcement, another video clip featuring the rapper's Nokia playing as a soundtrack has been making rounds on social media. Per HotNewHipHop, the clip was taken at Travis Scott's 34th birthday party in Florida, where the rapper appeared to be dancing to Nokia.

The clip could possibly be a sign that Drake and Travis may have settled their beef, which began when Travis sided with Metro Boomin at the beginning of the Drizzy-Lamar beef last year.

However, the tension between Drizzy and Kendrick is still ongoing. Kendrick has taken several subliminal shots at Drizzy in his performances on the Grand National Tour.

In other news, Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG (filed in January 2025) over the distribution of Lamar's Not Like Us continues to progress. Per MSN, the One Dance rapper's legal team claims that no settlement discussions between the parties have taken place yet. Per their filing, the case is likely to be tried before a jury in New York and is estimated to last for three weeks.

