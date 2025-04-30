From ‘Control’ to ‘Push Ups’: EVERY time Drake and Kendrick Lamar dissed each other over the years

It's been almost a year since Drake and Kendrick Lamar went head to head in what is referred to as the greatest rap battle in the history of hip-hop.

Over the course of one week, both rappers delivered several vicious diss tracks, fueled by shocking allegations, that resulted in hundreds of millions of interactions online.

Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Cooper Neill)

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, the final record he delivered during the 2024 Rap Beef, is the most successful diss track ever released. The song debuted at no.1 and went on to win multiple Grammys at the 67th Annual Grammy Award Ceremony, held on February 3, 2025.

Following the release of Not Like Us, a majority of the hip-hop community claimed Kendrick Lamar as the winner in the iconic rap beef. His 2024 California "Pop Out" concert was seen by many as a victory lap of sorts, uniting the West Coast by bringing out friends and collaborators on stage to perform the diss track together.

While Kendrick's verse on Like That, included on Metro Boomin and Future's first collaborative album - We Don't Trust You, has been credited with igniting the 2024 Rap Beef, his supposed issues with the Canadian rapper go back several years.

Several months after Not Like Us and its associated music video were released, Drake reportedly filed lawsuits against his and Lamar's parent record label Universal Music Group.

Drake, CEO of OVO Sound, is signed to UMG alongside his rival Kendrick Lamar. The Canadian rapper initially alleged that Universal colluded with multiple parties to artificially inflate the streaming numbers of Not Like Us, using bots, to push a record that openly defames him.

In an amended lawsuit, Drizzy's "Defamation Filing" generalizes a lot of these accusations, instead claiming:

"UMG was aware that third parties were using bots to stream the Recording and turned a blind eye, despite having the power to stop such behavior."

A complete timeline of Drake and Kendrick Lamar dissing each other prior to the 2024 Rap Beef

In 2025, many would classify Kendrick and Drake as sworn rivals, but more than a decade ago, both rappers shared a professional, and at times, friendly relationship.

They would collaborate on records and even appear on stage at each other's concerts and shows. Most notably, Drizzy gave Lamar his first opening act during his 2012 "Club Paradise Tour," scheduled to support the release of his sophomore studio album - Take Care.

The official cover art for Drake's sophomore studio album 'Take Care' (Image via Spotify)

Kendrick's 2013 featured performance on Big Sean's Control, broke the internet upon its release, given that the Compton rapper calls out some of the biggest artists in the game, including Drake.

Their iconic diss war kicked off one year ago today, starting with the release of Lamar's Euphoria on April 30, 2024. Below is a complete list of sneak disses and callouts shared between Kendrick and Drake, throughout the years, leading up to their face-off in 2024.

Disclaimer: This feature contains lyrics rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

1) Control (Kendrick Lamar) - August 2013

Following the release of his sophomore studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar was aiming to solidify his place amongst household names in hip-hop.

On August 12, 2013, Kendrick was featured on Big Sean's record - Control, seemingly calling out the biggest and most prominent rappers of the 2010s, including Sean and Drake.

"And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale / Pusha T, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Drake / Big Sean, Jay Electron', Tyler, Mac Miller / I got love for you all, but I'm tryna murder you ni**as / Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you ni**as / They don't wanna hear not one more noun or verb from you ni**as / What is competition? I'm tryna raise the bar high," Kendrick rapped on 'Control'.

The rapper's verse did highlight that he intended to reinvigorate the competitive nature of rap, treating it as a sport, delivering bars like:

"I heard the barbershops be in great debates all the time / 'Bout who's the best MC: Kendrick, Jigga, and Nas / Eminem, André 3000; the rest of y'all / New ni**as just new ni**as, don't get involved / And I ain't rockin' no more designer sh*t... I'm usually homeboys with the same ni**as I'm rhymin' with / But this is hip-hop, and them ni**as should know what time it is"

2) The Language (Drake) - September 2013

The official cover art for Drake's third studio album 'Take Care' (Image via Spotify)

Big Sean's Control (feat. Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica) was released during the weeks leading up to the release of Drizzy's third studio album - Nothing Was The Same.

Given that many, at the time, were hoping for an official response to Kendrick's callout to be included in his new project, Drizzy subtly alluded to the Control verse on a record titled The Language.

"F**k any ni**a that's talking that sh*t just to get a reaction / F**k going platinum, I look at my wrist and it's already platinum / I am the kid with the motor mouth / I am the one you should worry 'bout / I don't know who you're referring to / Who is this ni**a you heard about? / Someone just talking that bullsh*t," Drake rapped on 'The Language'.

Drake's third studio album, Nothing Was The Same, was released to all major streaming platforms on September 24, 2013.

3) BET TDE Cypher (Kendrick Lamar) - October 2013

Kendrick Lamar didn't take long in responding to the sneak disses aimed at him, including those delivered on Nothing Was The Same.

The Compton native continued applying pressure on the Canadian rapper during his performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in October 2013, a few weeks after Drake's third studio album had been distributed.

During the BET TDE Cypher, Kendrick rapped over a Shook Ones instrumental, referencing the drama that ensued following his featured appearance on Big Sean's Control.

"Nothing’s been the same since they dropped ‘Control’/ And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his pajama clothes/ Ha ha joke’s on you, high-five… I’m bulletproof/ Your shoots never penetrates/ Pin the tail on the donkey, boy you been a fake," Kendrick rapped during the BET TDE Cypher.

4) Sh!t Remix (Drake) - December 2013

A few weeks after Kendrick Lamar's BET TDE Cypher, Drake appeared as a featured performer on a remix to Future's record - Sh!t.

During his verse, the Canadian rapper appears to take aim at Kendrick, referencing the 2012 "Club Paradise Tour" where he brought out Lamar as an opening act during a stop in Los Angeles.

"I hear you talk about your city like you run that / And I brought my tour to your city, you my son there, ni**a... Ni**as act like they don't know, but they should know / Yeah, I just think it's funny how they dangling the bait / But I'm the one that's killing ni**as on the hooks, though," Drake rapped on 'Sh!t Remix'.

Future and Drake perform at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Philips Arena on June 20, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Prince Williams)

Two days later, Drake would sit down for an exclusive cover story with VIBE Magazine, addressing the subtle disses aimed at Lamar on his third studio album.

The Canadian rapper claimed he stood his ground, citing that Control gaining press coverage was having an impact on the rollout of Nothing Was The Same, stating:

"Where it became an issue is that I was rolling out an album while that verse was still bubbling, so my album rollout became about this thing. What am I supposed to say? Nah, we’ll be buddy-buddy? Mind you, I never once said he’s a bad guy [or] I don’t like him. I think he’s a f**king genius in his own right, but I also stood my ground as I should."

5) Pay For It (Kendrick Lamar) - October 2014

The official cover art for Jay Rock's 'Pay For It (feat. Kendrick Lamar and Chantal) uploaded to YouTube on November 14, 2014 (Image via YouTube/@jayrock7377)

Almost a year after Drake responded to Lamar on Future's Sh!t Remix, Kendrick appeared as a featured performer on Jay Rock's Pay For It, alongside Chantal Kreviazuk.

The record was released on October 29, 2014, and found Kendrick seemingly addressing Drizzy's diss on The Language, using the Canadian rapper's reference to being a "motormouth" when he rapped:

"I tell 'em all to hail King Kendrick, resurrectin' my vengeance / Been dissectin' your motormouth 'til I break down the engine / This ain't no warnin' shot, this a relevant henchman / See my opponent, then cease your existence"

During a November 2014 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Kendrick denied his verse on Jay Rock's Pay For It was targeting Drake. He went on to suggest that he can't see himself going "bar-for-bar" in a rap battle against the Canadian rapper.

"People need to leave that. Let that go man... It wasn't no issue from the jump, you know, I think people talk about beef. It's just a whole another dynamic, I can't see myself going bar-for-bar with Drake. We're two different type of artists," Kendrick stated on The Breakfast Club.

6) If You're Reading This It's Too Late (Drake) - February 2015

The official cover art for Drake's fourth career mixtape 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late' (Image via Spotify)

On February 13, 2015, Drake released his fourth career mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late, which went on to debut at the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

On his mixtape, the Canadian rapper appeared to send multiple sneak disses at Kendrick Lamar. On a record titled Used To, Drizzy alludes to his supposed interaction with the Compton rapper in New York, four days after Control dropped, where K-Dot allegedly claimed the verse was "just rap".

"Yeah, when you get to where I'm at / You gotta remind 'em where the f**k you at / Every time they talkin', it's behind your back / Gotta learn to line 'em up and then attack / They gon' say your name on them airwaves / They gon' hit you up right after like it's only rap," Drake rapped on 'Used To'.

On another record titled 6pm In New York, Drake seemingly references Kendrick's Money Trees, included on the Compton native's debut studio album, during a bar where he flexes his success.

"Oh please, take it ease, where's the love and the peace? / Why you rappin' like you come from the streets? / I got a backyard where money seems to come from the trees / And I'm never ever scared to get some blood on my leaves," Drake rapped on '6pm In New York'.

7) King Kunta (Kendrick Lamar) - March 2015

The official cover art for Kendrick Lamar's third studio album 'To Pimp A Butterfly' (Image via Spotify)

One month later, Kendrick Lamar would return with the release of his third studio album, To Pimp A Butterfly. The project was distributed on March 15, 2015, and would go on to debut at the top of Billboard 200.

On the album, Lamar included a record titled King Kunta. While the bars included in his first verse initially didn't seem to be targeting Drake, the Canadian rapper's beef with Meek Mill later in the year brought up similar "ghostwriting claims".

"I can dig rappin', but a rapper with a ghostwriter? / What the f**k happened? (Oh no!) / I swore I wouldn't tell, but most of y'all sharing bars / Like you got the bottom bunk in a two-man cell (A two-man cell) / Something's in the water (Something's in the water)," Kendrick rapped on 'King Kunta'.

8) Compton (Kendrick Lamar) - August 2015

The official cover art for Dr. Dre's third studio album 'Compton' (Image via Spotify)

A few months after his To Pimp A Butterfly project dropped, Kendrick appeared as a feature on Dr. Dre's third studio album Compton, which was released to all streaming platforms on August 7, 2015.

On the record titled Darkside / Gone, Kendrick appears to send subliminal shots aimed at Drake, rapping:

"But still, I got enemies giving me energy / I wanna fight now / Subliminal, sending me all of this hate / I thought I was holding the mic down / I thought I was holding my city up / I thought I was good in the media / You think I'm too hood in my video? / But really, no clue, you idiot"

On the record titled Deep Water, the disses seem more targeted at the Canadian rapper as Kendrick drops bars that reference Drake's affiliation with "The Six".

Kendrick references the term Drizzy often uses in his music to represent Toronto, and the area code 416, when he rapped:

"Once upon a time, I shot a ni**a on accident / I tried to kill him but I guess I needed more practicing / That's when I realized banging wasn't for everybody... They liable to bury him, they nominated six to carry him / They worry him to death, but he no vegetarian, the beef is on his breath / Inheriting the drama better than a great white, ni**a, this is life in my aquarium"

9) The Heart Part 4 (Kendrick Lamar) - March 2017

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar poses backstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Christopher Polk)

Before the release of his highly acclaimed Pulitzer prize-winning album, DAMN., the rapper released the fourth edition of his "The Heart" series.

Kendrick Lamar officially dropped The Heart Part 4 on March 23, 2017, fueled by four distinct beat switches that sonically referenced his then-upcoming fourth studio album.

On this record, Kendrick drops several bars that many assume were aimed at Drake, as seen on lines like:

"My fans can't wait for me to son ya punk-a** / And crush ya whole lil' sh*t / I'll Big Pun ya punk-a**, you a scared lil' b***h / Tiptoein' around my name, ni**a, you lame / And when I get at you, homie / Don't you tell me you was just playin' / "Oh, I was just playin', K-Dot / C'mon, you know a ni**a rock witchu, bro" / Shut the f**k up."

10) Sons. (Kendrick Lamar) - August 2017

The official cover art for Kendrick Lamar's fourth studio album 'DAMN.' (Image via Spotify)

In the unreleased version of Kendrick's ELEMENT., included on his fourth studio album - DAMN., the rapper supposedly name-drops Drake in his second verse.

The unreleased song, reportedly titled Sons., appears to have been the original version of ELEMENT. On the record, Lamar calls out Drizzy when mentioning the Canadian rapper's famous beef with Meek Mill.

"You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (Boy) / Cute a** raps, get your puberty up / Then make you a classic album before you come at us / Drake, your Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up / But I'm a whole 'nother beast, I'd really f**k you up," Kendrick rapped on the original version of 'ELEMENT.'.

11) Family Ties (Kendrick Lamar) - August 2021

Kendrick Lamar in the music video for 'Family Ties' uploaded to YouTube on August 27, 2021 (Image via YouTube/@babykeem)

During Kendrick's interlude on his collaboration, titled Family Ties, with cousin and rapper Baby Keem, the Compton native delivered bars that echo themes highlighted on Control.

His Family Ties verse marked Lamar's return to hip-hip after a four-year hiatus, with many believing his interlude was aimed at Drake, who at the time had collaborated with Rihanna on the record titled What's My Name.

"Smokin' on your top five tonight, tonight / Yeah, I'm smokin' on your what's-his-name tonight, tonight / Smokin' on your shows, ain't tonight, to," Kendrick rapped on 'Family Ties'.

12) Churchill Downs (Drake) - May 2022

The official cover art for Jack Harlow's sophomore studio album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' (Image via Spotify)

During his appearance on Jack Harlow's sophomore studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which was released to all streaming platforms on May 6, 2022, Drake seemingly took shots at Kendrick Lamar when he rapped:

"Prayin' on my downfall don't make you religious, man / All I hear is plug talk comin' from middlemen / All I hear is tall tales comin' from little men / When I say "B***h," I'm very rarely referrin' to women... / Same ones that say they run the game when they not even in it / To be honest, y'all financial situation's my biggest motivation"

13) Like That (Kendrick Lamar) - March 2024

The official cover art for Metro Boomin and Future's first collaborative studio album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

After years of subliminal disses and callouts, Kendrick Lamar publicly called out Drake for the first time since 2013 during his featured performance on Metro Boomin and Future's Like That.

On Like That, Lamar addressed J. Cole's salute to him, K-Dot, and Drizzy, being three of the hardest MCs of this generation. He also name-dropped Drake's 2023 album For All The Dogs, when he rapped:

"Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf**k the big three, ni**a, it's just big me / Ni**a, bum / What? I'm really like that / And your best work is a light pack / Ni**a, Prince outlived Mike Jack' / Ni**a, bum / 'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried / That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary (Yeah) / Ni**a, bum"

Kendrick's aggressive response to being included in First Person Shooter has been regarded as the record that ignited the 2024 Rap Beef.

14) Push Ups (Drake) - April 2024

The official cover art for Drake's first diss track of the 2024 Rap Beef titled 'Push Ups' was uploaded to YouTube on Apr 19, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

Drake officially responded to Kendrick's call out on Like That, with a single diss track titled Push Ups. After leaking on the internet a few days before release, the record was distributed to all streaming platforms on April 19, 2024.

While the track includes disses aimed at several rappers who had called out the OVO CEO during the 2024 Rap Beef, a majority of the record targets Kendrick Lamar.

"Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em fifty / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now / And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down," Drake rapped on 'Push Ups'.

In recent news, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit collaboration, Luther, included on the Compton native's sixth studio album GNX, has now officially spent 10 consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 charts.

