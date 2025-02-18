"Bro mad because he’s siding with his Compton ties" : Fans react to Drake throwing DeMar DeRozan's Raptor's Jersey off stage

Drake has been entertaining fans in Sydney, Australia, these past few days. He is currently putting on a string of shows at the Qudos Bank Arena as part of his ongoing "Anita Max Wynn Tour."

The rapper is also fresh off the release of his first full-length collaboration album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, released to all major streaming platforms last Friday (February 14).

The R&B collaboration project was reportedly the second largest album debut for 2025 following a massive opening day, with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U garnering over 56.6 million streams on Valentine's Day.

Clips from his recent performance at the Qudos Bank Arena have been going viral today (February 18), where the OVO CEO seemingly dances to his hook on Rich Flex while holding up DeMar DeRozan's jersey on stage.

While DeMar is playing as a small forward for the Sacramento Kings, the NBA basketball player had a massive stint at the Toronto Raptors, playing for them between the years 2008 and 2018.

In the viral clips, re-uploaded by popular media outlet NFR Podcast, Drizzy can be seen unfolding the jersey an Australian fan handed him, throwing the camouflage Raptors jersey off stage after seeing DeRozan's name on the back. Several netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the viral moment.

Many "Drake haters" were seen clowning the rapper in the comments, calling him out for sending shade at an NBA player instead of Kendrick Lamar.

"Dissing everybody but Kendrick imagine that," a user states.

"Drake has energy for everyone except for the guy that “ruined” him. Funny," said another.

"Dissing basketball players instead of the rapper that called him a pedo in front of millions of people," a critic claimed.

"So Drake is beefing with everybody besides the guy who called him a pedo multiple times in front of tens of thousands of fans," added another.

Given that Drake is the global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and has been for several years, the two superstars did form a friendship during DeRozan's time playing for the Canadian NBA team.

Following DeRozan's transfer to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, their relationship would seemingly sour over the years, coming to a head during the 2024 Rap Beef. DeMar was famously named dropped, as a diss aimed at the OVO CEO, in Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us.

DeMar DeRozan in the music video for Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

The NBA All-Star would also appear at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert as well as make a cameo appearance in the Not Like Us music video, furthering discussions surrounding him siding with Drizzy's rival.

Multiple Drake fans were seen defending the rapper from online backlash, claiming the OVO CEO's actions were justified since DeMar was the one who "betrayed" him.

"DeMar DeRozan then appeared on stage during Lamar's Juneteenth concert at the Inglewood Forum and later made a cameo appearance in the “Not Like Us” music video. Can’t blame Drake. I’d do the same," a fan states.

"I don’t think he crazy for this. I mean, they were close friends. He was being disloyal, stabbed him in the back, and was in the music video of someone who called him a pedophile," said another.

"Drake always keeping things interesting! Tossing a DeRozan jersey definitely shows some love for his hometown Raptors and the players who made an impact. You can tell he's all about the energy," a fan claimed.

"Drake really said, If you're not loyal to the Raptors, I don't need you on my stage," said another.

Drake announced as headliner for the Wireless Festival's 20th Anniversary

On Sunday (February 16) Drake was announced as the official headliner for the 2025 Wireless Festival, closing out all three nights for the festival's 20th anniversary.

The announcement was uploaded to Wireless Festival's social media accounts, with their caption on Instagram confirming ticket sales for the live event will begin on February 19, 2025.

"IT’S BEEN A WHILE BUT THE BOY IS HOME. For our 20th anniversary.… Drake will headline all THREE nights with three different setlists. General sale on Wednesday," Wireless Festival's caption read.

Marking his return to the U.K. in six years, Drizzy will headline three different sets in London's Finsbury Park from July 11-13, performing alongside several guest performances each night.

Artists confirmed to appear on the official lineup for Wireless Festival 2025, which is yet to be fully revealed, include PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, The Mandem, Burna Boy and VybzKartel.

According to Wireless Festival's official website, the general sale for tickets will officially go live on February 19 at 12 p.m. GMT. Interested fans would have to register to participate in today's pre-sale event, scheduled for noon.

Below are the prices of tickets for the 2025 Wireless Festival, as listed on their official website.

Friday (July 11, 2025) - £135.00

Saturday (July 12, 2025) - £135.00

Sunday (July 13, 2025) - £157.00

Drake will close out performances in Sydney on February 20, 2025, before heading off to Brisbane for live shows on February 24 - 25 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

