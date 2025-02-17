From referencing 'Not Like Us' to dissing Joe Budden: Major references from Drake and PartyNextDoor’s new album ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

According to recent reports, Drake and PartyNextDoor's first full-length collaboration, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has officially broken Apple Music's record for the largest opening day streams for an R&B/soul album.

Drizzy's 2025 Valentine's Day album marks his first official album release since 2023's For All The Dogs, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200 and also marks his first major project since last year's highly publicized rap beef with rival Kendrick Lamar.

Excitement over their new album has been peaking across social media platforms, with fans finally getting a full project from the OVO duo after multiple popular single collaborations over the years, which include records like Come and See Me, Since Way Back, and Preach.

The official cover art for Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Every major reference from Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaboration album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

Drake and PartyNextDoor's R&B pop-rap album hosts 21 records, with a complete runtime of one hour and 13 minutes. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U also features guest appearances from Yebba, Chino Pacas, Pim, Ice Spice, and more.

The album dropped just a few days after Kendrick Lamar's iconic 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he live performed his Grammy-winning diss track, Not Like Us, calling out Drake in front of 133 million live viewers.

As many expected, Drizzy dropped several references to the 2024 Rap Beef, with subliminal shots aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Joe Budden, and more. Below is a complete list of major references included on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Disclaimer: This listicle is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

1) Drake name drops 'Not Like Us' on 'CELIBACY'

The official cover art for Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

While many continue to discuss the subliminal shots and snide references toward the 2024 Rap Beef and Kendrick Lamar, included on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a major name drop appeared on track 17 titled CELIBACY.

Drizzy seemingly took further shots at Kendrick Lamar as he subliminally distanced himself from the Compton rapper by name-dropping the diss track that supposedly cost him the battle, rapping:

"We'rе not like them, baby, and they're not like us, either one"

2) Drake references Kendrick Lamar and The Matrix, on 'GIMME A HUG'

One of Drizzy's strongest rap performances on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U appears on track 10, GIMME A HUG, where the OVO CEO seemingly addresses the hate and online backlash he received following the 2024 Rap Beef, opening on the record rapping:

"Yeah, Drake elimination, fake intimidation"

Drake goes on to reference Keanu Reaves' iconic 1999 movie, The Matrix, suggesting that similar to the titular character, Neo, Drizzy dodged all the bullets Kendrick Lamar, Future, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin fired in his direction.

"You Neo in the matrix, these ni**as just Nemo in the ocean / Small fish, making kids feel emotion / Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken / Ni**as want to see RIP me on a t-shirt like I'm Hulk Hogan," he rapped.

Drake then sends subliminal shots aimed at Kendrick Lamar, who many believe came out on top during the 2024 Rap Beef, suggesting that his lyric-heavy conscious rap may never truly fill his place in hip-hop.

Given that Drizzy's sound is closely associated with party culture and mainstream popular music, he claims women partying in clubs would need to carry a "dictionary" to understand Kendrick's music, rapping:

"Funny how it's only b***h ni**as that are waiting on the boy's obituary / 'Cause if I die, it's these ni**as that become the sole beneficiary / And what the f**k are they gon' do with it? / Had the girls up at 29 on stage twerkin' with a dictionary"

In his second verse, following a hard-hitting beat switch credited to his massive team of producers, the OVO CEO takes further shots at everyone who aimed to take him down during the 2024 Rap Beef, claiming:

"They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t) / Fu*k a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b***hes"

3) Drake shouts out 21 Savage on 'GIMME A HUG'

Rapper 21 Savage attends Lil Baby's "WHAM" Private Album Listening Party on January 3, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Prince Williams)

Another major reference on GIMME A HUG comes during the second verse, where Drizzy shouts out frequent collaborator and close friend 21 Savage, sharing his appreciation for the Atlanta rapper checking up on him during the 2024 Rap Beef.

"Thousand ni**as rappin' murder sh*t and like ten ni**as that'll really do it / Savage, you the only ni**a checkin' on me when we really in some sh*t, brother," he rapped.

4) Drake disses Joe Budden on 'GIMME A HUG'

While Kendrick Lamar and the 2024 Rap Beef took up a majority of the references on GIMME A HUG, Drake seemingly sent subliminal shots aimed at retired rapper and hip-hop podcaster Joe Budden.

Both individuals have had a long history of back and forths, with many calling Budden one of Drizzy's biggest critics. The OVO CEO shouts out Joe's co-host Melyssa Ford for being a Canadian national while stating he hates the fact that she works with a "d*ck sucker".

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker"

5) Drake references 2024 Rap Beef on 'RAINING IN HOUSTON' and 'GREEDY'

While a majority of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U revolves around themes of love, relationships, and intimacy, Drake did find several points during the album's runtime to reference last year's events, mainly speaking on the impact of the 2024 Rap Beef on his personal life.

On RAINING IN HOUSTON, Drizzy suggests being unsure of how to respond to the massive hate he received last year following his highly publicized rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, stating:

"I know you always say it's just music, my love / But these guys would die to see me losing, my love / The hate from this year alone is confusing, my love / I can't see things getting much smoother, my love"

The official cover art of Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer prize-winning album 'DAMN.' (Image via Spotify)

On GREEDY, the final track of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, Drake once again references the 2024 Rap Beef, highlighting that many of the allegations against his life were not true and he's always supported and helped those around him.

He cites how he wasn't surprised that many people close to him switched sides, following his beef with Kendrick. He claimed those who remained by him still got their "love and pride," a reference to popular singles included on Lamar's Pulitzer prize-winning album DAMN, when he rapped:

"It's been a nice life, money and the bright lights / Ain't as bad as people describe / I've been a nice guy, people I've done right by / Flipped on me, but, girl, it's alright / It's alright, it's alright, it's alright, it's alright / Not suprised by nothing, I just take it in stride / On the bright side, everyone on my side / They still got they love and they pride, ayy"

6) Drake name drops Charli XCX and her Grammy-winning album 'BRAT' on 'SMALL TOWN FAME'

Expand Tweet

Another major reference on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U appeared on the track titled SMALL TOWN FAME, where he introspectively looks back on his excessive lifestyle and the many relationships that left him unfulfilled.

Drake shouts out Charli XCX and her Grammy-winning Dance/EDM album, BRAT, while also name-dropping "Brat Summer," a social media trend surrounding the English popstar's sixth studio album that reportedly revolved around "accepting flaws and embracing chaos".

"Puttin' Charli up her nose, X on her tongue / She been geekin' hard, she done had a Brat summer," Drake raps on 'SMALL TOWN FAME'.

Drake is currently on tour in Australia, as part of his "Anita Max Wynn Tour," even bringing out PartyNextDoor during his stop in Melbourne. The rapper will be performing a string of shows in Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena for the next several days, ending on February 20, before heading off to Brisbane.

