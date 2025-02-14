Who is Melyssa Ford? Drake seemingly takes a dig at Joe Budden on $$$4U song Gimme A Hug

Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped their much-anticipated collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on February 14, 2025. The album comprises 21 tracks, some of which have already begun making headlines.

Ad

In one of the songs called Gimme A Hug, Drizzy reportedly takes a dig at Joe Budden by mentioning one of his podcast co-hosts Melyssa Ford in the lyrics.

The rapper's lyrics in Gimme A Hug state:

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker"

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

According to IMDb, Melyssa Ford is an actress and director. Melyssa initially began her career by starring in music videos and magazines in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, her work in modelling and music videos resulted in Melyssa getting the title of "video vixen". After transitioning into films, Melyssa ventured into radio hosting and podcasting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for her connection to Joe Budden, she has co-hosted The Joe Budden podcast alongside the former rapper since 2022. Melyssa also has her own podcast called Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford.

More details about Melyssa Ford; the woman Drake mentioned in his $$$4U album explored

Born in Toronto, Canada on November 7, 1976, Melyssa Ford belongs to a Russian, Norwegian, and Barbadian heritage. Melyssa's father is West-Indian and her mother is Caucasian. She has a net worth of $2 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Melyssa is good at boxing and owns a Yamaha R6, in addition to which she races cars and motorcycles. In June 2018, the podcaster was badly injured in a car accident while travelling on an L.A. freeway.

Ad

An 18-wheeler clipped Melyssa's Jeep, flipping it multiple times and resulting in her suffering from injuries on her head and brain bleeding. She also suffered a concussion and skull fracture and her gash was 10 inches which had to be sealed surgically.

Apart from her involvement in the entertainment industry, Melyssa Ford has volunteered for the Toronto Wildlife Society, Kitty Kind, and the Toronto Humane Society.

"Don’t shoot at me mad that you ice cold" — Joe Budden claps back at Drake after rapper attempted to troll him on Instagram

Drake recently took to his burner Instagram account @plottttwistttttt to take a dig at podcaster Joe Budden. Drizzy posted a video wherein the former MC is seen smoking what appears to be a cigarette while coming out of a Maybach sedan with Lil Wayne's track Let It All Work Out playing as Budde walks in slow motion.

Ad

Ad

It is speculated that the rapper selected Budden's clip to take a dig at his physique. Additionally, Drake captioned the post:

"$$$HITTING MEEEEEE,"

Responding to Drizzy's Instagram dig at him, Joe Budden mentioned during his recent podcast episode:

“Hey, Drake, don’t shoot at me mad that you ice cold. I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when it was fun."

Ad

Budden continued:

"Don’t go get shot all through the year and then pop up like Bernie at Weekend at Bernie’s wanting to shoot at me now. No, n***a. Go spin. Spin the fucking block. … Are you crazy?”

Joe Budden is not the only person Drake has seemingly dissed on the Gimme A Hug track. The rapper has addressed his rap feud and people waiting for his obituary on the song from his latest album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback