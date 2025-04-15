From Luther Vandross to ‘GNX’: A complete list of Easter Eggs from Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s new ‘Luther’ music video

On Friday (April 11), Kendrick Lamar and SZA released the official music video for their chart-topping collaboration Luther, included on the Compton native's sixth studio album - GNX.

The music video, directed by Karena Evans, was uploaded to Kendrick's YouTube channel and has garnered close to 10 million views over the weekend. The visuals capture scenes of introspection and relationships, fueled by both artists' performances.

Kendrick Lamar's Luther music video is his latest music venture, following on his 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show where the Compton native performed his Grammy-winning single Not Like Us.

Marking Lamar's sixth No.1 and SZA's third, Luther is officially the longest running Hot 100 No.1 hip-hop single the music soundscape has seen in the past four years. This accomplishment was previously held by 24kGoldn and his hit single - Mood, which held the top spot on Billboard for eight weeks in 2021.

Major easter eggs from Kendrick Lamar and SZA's new 'Luther' music video

Following his iconic diss battle with Drake during the 2024 Rap Beef, Kendrick and SZA's collaboration on GNX has topped major publication and streaming charts. Luther is reportedly both artists longest charting No.1 single for their careers.

Kendrick and SZA's new music video comes not long after Luther was announced to have dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart, occupying the No.1 spot for its seventh total and consecutive week.

Below is a list of major easter eggs from Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther music video.

1) Luther Vandross sample

The collaborative record is reportedly titled after legendary R&B singer-songwriter Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr., who secured a total of 11 consecutive RIAA-certified platinum albums and sold over 40 million records worldwide throughout his career.

On their No.1 collaboration, Kendrick's team of producers led by Sounwave and Jack Antonoff sampled the original cover of Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross‘ 1982 single - If This World Were Mine.

The sample appears in both the start and at the end of Luther's music video, acting as a tribute to late R&B singer.

2) Karena Evans and Drake

Karena Evans attends Amazon Prime's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" New York Premiere at The Weylin on January 31, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA teamed up with Canadian director Karena Evans to shoot and direct their music video for Luther.

Many believe her collaboration was another sneak diss aimed at Lamar's rival Drake, who Karena has shot and directed music videos for before, including hit singles like God's Plan, Nice For What, and In My Feelings.

3) GNX car

Kendrick Lamar in the official music video 'Luther' uploaded to YouTube on April 13, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

Halfway through the song, during Kendrick and SZA's back-and-forth verse, Karena included a shot of the Compton rapper dancing in what appears to be the same garage where his GNX trailer was shot.

The shot also seemingly includes a car draped with a red cloth, whose structure closely resembles the Grand National Buick GNX car that Kendrick performed on top of during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

4) Drake 'Nokia' reference

Kendrick's rival Drake recently dropped the music video for Nokia, his hit single off the latest collaborative effort alongside PartyNextDoor - $ome$exy$ongs4U. The record is currently challenging Lamar's Luther for the No.1 spot, sitting at No.2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Similar to Nokia's music video, which was shot in complete black and white, Kendrick and SZA's Luther seemingly follows a similar color grade for the majority of its visuals.

5) The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites

Kendrick Lamar in the official music video 'Luther' uploaded to YouTube on April 13, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

Several key scenes from Kendrick and SZA's music video for Luther were shot at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, situated in Los Angeles. This is the same location where Christopher Nolan had shot and directed multiple scenes for his 2014 Oscar-winning film - Interstellar.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are currently gearing up for the "Grand National Tour," which will find the artists performing in major stadiums across North America and Europe.

Kendrick and SZA will also be accompanied by DJ Mustard, who will reportedly open for all shows during the "Grand National Tour".

