Kanye West reportedly met up with rapper Davion Blessing, professionally known as Dave Blunts, during the production of his upcoming album WW3. Ye recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the project would be retitled "Cuck".

In a recent interview conducted by podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks, Dave Blunts appeared as a guest on stream and was termed "man of the hour".

Both individuals explored Blunt's relationship with Ye, revisiting the first time Blessing met the 24-time Grammy winner and the creation of Ye's newly termed upcoming album - Cuck.

"We had mutual friends and they showed him my music. And he was f**king with it and he wanted to meet to me. So I went down to the warehouse, me and my team, my producers, and we met him," Dave Blunts recalled.

Dave Blunts continues by recalling the moment he met Kanye West, claiming the rapper was busy producing his new album.

While seated, waiting for Ye, Blunts suggests how he and his friend Jesse were ecstatic seeing the Grammy winner produce a beat in front of them. Dave explains the moment was emotional for him, stating:

"I was trying not to cry, I'm emotional. You know what I'm saying, I don't have toxic masculinity. I let my emotions run. I was having a panic attack, for real... like "what the f**k am I doing here?"... my friends had to calm me down."

"I know it's not an antisemitic album because I wrote that" - Dave Blunts claims he wrote every song on Kanye West's upcoming 'Cuck' album

Dave Blunts recently took to X to share his opinion on Kanye West's highly anticipated upcoming album, resulting in widespread discussion about the LP's production.

On April 21, 2025, Dave shared a video of him listening to Ye's new exclusive record Cousins. Graphic lyrics on the track seemingly explores s*xual experiences with a cousin from West's childhood.

Kanye and producer Digital Nas sample chop Dave's 2020 track 10 PERCS, which was included on Dave Blunt's debut studio album If I Could I Would, using the rapper's verse to explore themes of substance abuse. Blunt features in the second verse, rapping:

"Ten Percs to get high, pray that I don't die / But if I die, see you in the sky / Two pints of the Qua'-Qua', don't leave, just stay, bae / Let's go on a vacay, leave the world behind"

In his social media post, Blunts highlights his excitement over Ye's upcoming album, which at the time was still reportedly named WW3. The rapper claims the project is about to "go crazy," dismissing claims that the LP will be an antisemitic album, stating:

"'WW3' is about to go so crazy when that sh*t drop. I can't wait to hear that sh*t. And everybody seems to think that 'WW3' is like an antisemitic album or some sh*t. It's not."

Dave Blunts proceeds to claim that the project revolves around a man going through "hurt and betrayal". The rapper then claimed that he wrote every record on Kanye West's upcoming album - Cuck, stating:

"It’s about one man going through hurt, betrayal, and pain, and he's putting that sh*t down. It's not an antisemitic album, it's an album about a man going through a lot of pain and a lot of trouble. And I know it's not an antisemitic album n***a, cause I wrote that sh*t. Me n***a, every song on that b***h."

Dave Blunts performing on stage (Image via Instagram/@iluvyoudaveblunts)

Dave Blunts then hypes up his fanbase, teasing the oncoming release of Cuck, suggesting that he too has been highly anticipating the LP's release before claiming it to be a "classic".

The rapper continues by stating that his label, LISTEN TO THE KIDS, was not going to be happy with him revealing that he wrote "all songs" on Kanye West's upcoming album.

"It's been a crazy a** journey making this album, I'm not gonna lie to you. Lots of sleepless nights, lots of hard work, but I can't wait for y'all to hear that sh*t. I know my label boutta be mad as hell that I just said that I wrote that sh*t but whatever."

Dave Blunts also stated that he isn't aware when Ye plans on releasing his new album, but promises fans that Cuck is coming soon.

Kanye West's upcoming album - Cuck, marks the rapper's second official album for 2025, following up on his Bully project which was released as a short film on March 18.

