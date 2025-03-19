"Atleast we got something from all the tweets" — Kanye West's 'Bully' short film gets mixed reactions on the internet

Kanye West aka Ye released his album Bully in the form of a short film on X on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. According to NME, the album could be found in three versions: 'Latest', 'Post Hype', and 'Post Post Hype'.

All the aforementioned versions are available using Frame.io, a software that gives free access to commenting and downloading videos. On X, the rapper has shared the respective links to each version as well.

Meanwhile, the recently released short film garnered mixed reactions from netizens online. A user tweeted:

"Atleast we got something from all the tweets."

Another user wrote on X:

"Can't deny the music is good."

"The beats finna be hard asf ngl," commented another fan.

A lot of other X users didn't particularly enjoy the music in the recently released project. Some even claimed that they liked the production of the project and not the rap. A user noted:

"Production is good. thats about it."

"The production is solid ngl. rapping wise this is awful," read a tweet.

"Half of this is AI 💔," mentioned a netizen.

As of now, it is unclear when Kanye will release Bully on mainstream streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Kanye West's Bully starred his 9-year-old son Saint West

Along with Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West's son, Saint West, appeared in Bully. The video featured Saint using a mallet to defend himself in a wrestling ring for about 30 minutes.

Kanye West and his son Saint in September 2018, (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The other wrestlers in the film included YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, and El Desperado. In February, the rapper sat for an interview with Justin LaBoy, where he opened up about the inspiration behind his album Bully. Kanye shared that Saint was the inspiration and continued:

"My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him. I asked my son, I said, 'Why did you do that.' And Saint responded with a simple, 'Cause he weak.' And I was like, 'This man is really a bully right here.'"

He further claimed that Saint would often push and kick others. Upon wondering who he got this behavior from, Kanye West himself answered the question by saying "definitely young Ye."

As for the album, Kanye first announced the same last year in September during a performance at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou. He premiered the track Beauty and the Beast at the event back then.

Bully featuring Kanye West's son came shortly after he dropped a track on X, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which featured his daughter North. The gesture was, however, not appreciated by his former partner and the mother of his kids Kim Kardashian. This even prompted Kim to threaten legal action until the music was taken down from all social media platforms.

