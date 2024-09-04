Kim Kardashian shares handwritten "contract" signed by son Saint West agreeing to various conditions to start YouTube channel

American media personality Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has officially ventured into the world of YouTube, but not without his mother’s meticulous oversight. The 8-year-old, now the face behind the channel @TheGoatSaint, was required to sign an “extensive contract” before his mother permitted him to create the channel.

Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to announce that she had “finally allowed” Saint to launch his YouTube account, encouraging her followers to “please subscribe.”

The handwritten contract, signed by Saint West and his mother on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), details a series of conditions that Saint must adhere to. According to the document, Saint “agreed to follow [his] mom’s rules,” including not sharing personal family information or filming private moments.

Specifically, the contract states, "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while [my sister] North is recording music."

Kardashian’s caption, which partly obscured the middle section of the contract, added, “he better not breach,” emphasizing the seriousness of the agreement.

The remainder of the document reads, "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason."

This clause underscores Kardashian’s control over Saint’s content, ensuring that she or any adult she authorizes can remove videos if necessary.

Kim Kardashian balances co-parenting with encouraging creativity

Kim Kardashian shares Youtube contract signed with son Saint West (Image Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

In 2022, West angrily accused Kim Kardashian of letting North have an account in TikTok, a social media app she enjoys using to post videos with her mother.

Kardashian has always maintained that fostering creativity in her children is paramount. In a 2023 interview with Time magazine, she remarked, “I will fight for her to be creative,” referring to North’s passion for making slime videos and hair tutorials. As demonstrated by the YouTube contract, this philosophy likely extends to Saint, albeit with structured guidance and clear boundaries.

At the moment, Saint has eight videos on his YouTube channel, and out of those, only four are public. In his first video, posted on Monday, September 2, 2024, he has received more than 5,200 views. Another video where Saint and one of his friends go to Dave and Buster is the most viewed on his channel with more than 12000 views.

The contract concludes with Saint’s signature, symbolizing his commitment to abide by his mother’s rules. This step marks the beginning of Saint’s content-creation journey under his mother’s watchful eye.

Saint West ventured into social media recently, like his sister North, whose TikTok account is managed jointly with Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian has also recently shared her family’s achievements on social media by posting photos of Saint and his friends at the Real Madrid headquarters in Spain.

During the trip, Kardashian shared snapshots of the group entering the building and a video of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham signing Saint’s jersey. These moments, shared with her millions of followers, highlight the blend of family life and public presence that defines the Kardashian-West household.

Kardashian’s approach to her children’s online activities reflects a balance between encouraging their creativity and safeguarding their privacy, which she continues to enforce as Saint embarks on his YouTube journey.

Beyond social media, she’s also exploring legal studies and working towards becoming a lawyer to further her advocacy in criminal justice reform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback