Did Playboi Carti ask Frank Ocean to drop a snippet? Viral screenshot explored as singer drops new music

After much wait and anticipation, Playboi Carti finally released his latest studio album, I AM MUSIC, on Friday, March 14, 2025. What grabbed more attention was Frank Ocean's decision to drop a snippet just after Carti's new album was released.

Ad

The focus on Ocean's new snippet became more prominent after an old conversation that seemingly occurred between him and Carti began getting circulated across social media platforms. The alleged conversation dated back to December 2023, showing a text from Carti that read:

"Twin. Post a snippet or sum if it's up den its up?. Wat? U scared?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The conversation has circulated on the internet through several social media handles, including one by @Kurrco on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to reports by HotNewHipHop, Playboi Carti released a screenshot of the conversation with Ocean on the internet back in December 2023.

While Frank Ocean has released a snippet, it is unclear whether the singer will release a new album. Ocean has also not mentioned releasing his new music shortly after Carti's album drops.

Ad

The snippet includes a 35-second video in which a group of men are out swimming. The artist also released his last studio album, Blonde, back in 2016.

Playboi Carti and Frank Ocean have a history of collaborating together

Frank Ocean and Playboi Carti have worked together in the past. According to reports by Genius dated August 2018, the duo worked on the track RAF. The outlet mentioned that despite multiple talks about working together, the duo worked only on the track above.

Ad

Ad

Carti had told Genius he was in the recording studio with Ocean while the latter was recording for his 2016 Blonde track called Nights. According to Stereogum reports dated July 2018, Playboi Carti spoke about his work with Frank Ocean. Carti additionally said:

"The last time I worked with him was in New York about a month ago. We did like five songs."

Then, in 2017, he spoke to Fader about his work relationship with Ocean. According to the rapper, the duo worked together in New York City. He continued by stating:

Ad

"He's very talented, that man was doing everything in the studio. He really worked with instruments and shit, it's crazy. He really showed me a type of new style. We made a song that was very lit, I don't know if the world is gonna get it though."

Frank's latest music has been receiving massive excitement from fans since it was released shortly after Playboi's latest album on Friday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To date, Frank has released two studio albums, one visual album, one mixtape, 21 single tracks, and eight music videos in his career. Some of his most popular tracks include Novacane, Super Rich Kids, In My Room, Biking, Sweet Life, and many more.

The two studio albums released by Frank include Channel Orange and Blonde.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback