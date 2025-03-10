"Less than 2 weeks?!"- Fans excited as Stray Kids announces the release date of their upcoming mixtape 'DominATE'

On March 10, 2025, JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids will release their new digital single, Mixtape:dominATE. The single will be their first release of the year, set to drop on March 21, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

The single is the latest installment in the Stray Kids's ongoing Mixtape series, which debuted in 2018 and has featured releases such as Mixtape: Gone Days, Mixtape: On Track, Mixtape: OH, and Mixtapes 1 to 3 in Clé 2: Yellow Wood. This project enables the group to experiment with new sounds and release fresh music.

Fans were surprised and excited, taking to the internet to express their delight. They were astonished by this sudden announcement of the single, with one fan even pointing out that the release was just two weeks away.

"less than 2 weeks?! can’t wait for Mixtape: dominAte!" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions followed as they felt both surprised and excited about the single.

"Wow, I can’t believe ‘Mixtape: dominATE’ is dropping on March 21st! Stray Kids never fails to amaze us, and I can’t wait to hear all the new tracks! Let’s get ready to stream and support our boys!" reacted another fan.

"I follow the right people, only see hype and support for the release. Love my side of stayville, thank you for always working hard for Skz. Let’s do our absolute best no matter what is released," remarked another fan on X.

A few fans started speculating about the single and presented their opinions about it.

"This mixtape is being treated like a cb by the company. Logo change, announcement, two weeks prior like this is something more than the other mixtapes and if @Stray_Kids is treating like a cb then we should too," wrote another fan.

"So maybe we are getting more than one sub unit! The dominATE part makes me think it is songs made for this tour. Maybe these will be in foreign languages. Spanish for the Latam tour?" wondered another fan.

More fan reactions read,

"loving stray kids isnt just a hobby, its a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled w thieves. its art, the first gift u open on christmas, a hug from loved one, its everything u ever wanted, its everything u need," another fan wrote.

"This is my first mixtape release as a stay. I missed Mixtape: Timeout by 3 months. So baby stays I’m in the same boat as you. Reliving my baby stay days of firsts makes me even more excited," another fan reacted.

More about Stray Kids' and their latest mixtape, HOP

Stray Kids is an eight-member boyband formed by JYP Entertainment. The members are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Notably, the group is heavily involved in producing its own music. The core production team, 3Racha, consists of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, and the members also contribute to songwriting.

Stray Kids' first mixtape, HOP, was released on December 13, 2024, by JYP Entertainment. Dubbed their special album and the group's inaugural SKZhop Hiptape record, the album showcased the band's unique sound, blending genres and featuring a guest appearance by Canadian-Korean rapper Tablo.

The album achieved remarkable success by selling 1.42 million copies on its first day. It debuted at No. 1 on the Circle Album Chart with 1,989,508 copies sold. Additionally, the album received a double million certification from the Korea Music Content Association on 6 February 2025. Furthermore, the mixtape also reached No. 1 on Japan's Oricon Album Chart and the US Billboard 200.

In other news, Stray Kids will resume their highly anticipated world tour, dominATE. The tour will kick off their 2025 shows in Chile on March 28, 2025, and conclude on July 30, 2025, in Rome, Italy.

