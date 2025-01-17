Stray Kids has been officially recognized as the most consumed male K-pop group in the U.S. for 2024, showcasing their dominance in the global music market. On January 16, 2025, Luminate Data announced the news, which quickly went viral, igniting pride among fans.

This achievement reflects the group’s stand-out performance across key metrics such as streaming numbers, social media presence, public awareness, perception, and fan engagement.

Notably, the group sold over one million pure album copies in the U.S. during 2024, making them the best-selling male artists in pure sales for two consecutive years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans are celebrating this milestone on social media, particularly on X, where they are expressing their pride and joy at their growing influence in the world's largest music market.

"Stray Kids continue to dominate! Two years in a row is incredible!" a fan exclaimed.

"That is super impressive and seems even to belong among the most acclaimed," a fan expressed.

Other fans commented:

"We can finally say theyre the biggest bg in the us!!" a fan regarded the group's influence.

"I'm so proud of the kids..They deserve every achievement they get," a fan commented.

"Here’s to an even better 2025," said a fan looking forward to the group's upcoming year.

Stray Kids prove their dominance in USA with album ATE

Stray Kids have solidified their status once again, with their album ATE becoming the top-selling K-pop album in the U.S. for 2024, according to Luminate Data's year-end report. Luminate Data, formerly known as MRC Data and Nielsen Music, is a leading provider of music and entertainment analytics.

It specializes in tracking music consumption and providing insights through metrics like sales, streams, radio airplay, and audience engagement.

The album achieved a significant milestone, selling 449,000 combined physical and digital copies, making it the sixth biggest-selling album in the U.S. across all artists for the year.

Additionally, ATE was the best-performing album by a foreign act in the U.S., marking Stray Kids’ consistent dominance in the market.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that ATE was released on July 19, 2024, giving it just five months to secure its place on the charts.

The album’s popularity was further underscored when it was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on October 18, 2024, for surpassing 500,000 units sold.

Expand Tweet

The group’s momentum extended to the best-selling CD albums of 2024 in the U.S., where ATE ranked second overall, only behind Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. Stray Kids’ earlier release, HOP, also made the list, securing the fifth spot.

This feat placed the group as one of the standout acts of the year, alongside global icons such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and ATEEZ.

The complete list of best-selling CD albums of 2024 in the US (via. Luminate) is:

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department Stray Kids - ATE ENHYPEN - ROMANCE: UNTOLD ATEEZ - GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 Stray Kids - HOP TXT - minisode 3: TOMORROW ATEEZ - GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2 Taylor Swift - 1989 (Taylor's Version) TWICE - With YOU-th Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

The tracklist of ATE featured fan favorites like Mountains, Chk Chk Boom, Twilight, and the festival version of Chk Chk Boom, which resonated deeply with fans worldwide.

The album’s impact was such that the octate had to adjust their schedule, even canceling their planned Coachella initiation, due to the overwhelming demand of their ongoing "dominATE" world tour.

With their sales performance and recognition, ATE has become Stray Kids’ best-performing album to date, establishing them as a top performer internationally in the biggest music market of the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback